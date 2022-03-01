NKY lawyer Ben Dusing suspended in Ohio while court considers case against him

Rachel Berry, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
Ben Dusing speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Fort Wright, Ky. Dusing law license has been temporarily suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Dusing is currently representing former Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Pastor.
The Ohio Supreme Court suspended the law license of Northern Kentucky attorney Ben Dusing on Tuesday.

Dusing's Kentucky license was suspended Feb. 24.

On Friday, the Ohio disciplinary counsel, who investigates attorney misconduct, filed a motion asking the court to immediately suspend Dusing's license, saying he poses a "substantial threat of serious harm to the public."

The Ohio Supreme Court granted held that motion Tuesday. Dusing's attorney had filed a motion saying Dusing doesn't pose a threat, but consenting to the immediate suspension of his Ohio license.

The court ordered Dusing to complete one credit hour of continuing legal education for each month or portion of a month of the suspension. He is also required to complete one credit hour related to professional legal conduct for every six-month period, or portion of a six-month period, of the suspension.

Dusing represents former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor, who is facing federal corruption charges. The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

"I’m sticking with my guy Ben Dusing," Pastor wrote on Facebook after Dusing's Kentucky suspension.

On Saturday, Dusing declined to comment on the Ohio suspension motion. Following the Kentucky suspension, he said at a press conference that he would comply with the court's demands and do whatever is necessary to have his license reinstated.

The motion by the Ohio disciplinary counsel cited bribery and threats as reasoning for the suspension.

Dusing is accused of asking his co-counsel to offer a psychologist testifying in his child custody case $5,000 to denote his report as preliminary.

He is also accused of making threats against his ex-fiance and against other attorneys. In a Facebook video posted Nov. 2, he told two other lawyers to give him a "reason to blow your asses up."

Dusing admitted to the Kentucky Supreme Court, through his own attorney, that he posted the Facebook video and threatened to "blow up" the attorneys. Dusing, through his attorney, said that he meant it figuratively – that they should face legal and disciplinary action.

Northern Kentucky reporter Rachel Berry can be reached at rberry@enquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter @racheldberry.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY lawyer who threatened to 'blow up' attorneys suspended in Ohio

