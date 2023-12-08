NKY mom gets decades-long sentence for letting kids be used in 'trampling' fetish

Michelle Bray (center) at the close of her October 2022 trial in Kenton County Circuit Court.

A Northern Kentucky mother, convicted of allowing two of her children to be subjected to repeated physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend, was sentenced earlier this week to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Kenton County Circuit Judge Patricia Summe imposed the sentence, which matches the recommendation reached by a jury at the close of 43-year-old Michelle Bray's trial in October.

Bray was found guilty of nine counts, including complicity to criminal abuse, complicity to promoting a sexual performance by a minor, complicity to sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Police began investigating Bray early last year after a relative reported to police that Bray’s then-boyfriend, Christopher Whittaker, stored images and videos of child sexual abuse involving Bray’s underage daughter on his computer, prosecutors said in court filings.

Bray and Whittaker were living together at her house in Edgewood with Bray’s children.

Prosecutors said Whittaker, at times with Bray’s involvement, used the woman’s daughter and then 7-year-old son to perform actions related to a fetish called “trampling,” which involves walking, stepping and stomping on people or objects for sexual gratification.

Bray taught those actions to her daughter, who was as young as 9 years old at the time of some of the incidents, according to prosecutors. Several videos also show Bray’s daughter stepping on a cat, at Whittaker’s direction, while he holds the animal down.

Investigators uncovered other video depicting Bray, wearing a wedge-style heel, stepping onto her disabled son’s torso, according to court filings.

Joseph Holbrook, Bray's attorney, argued in court that videos depicting Bray and her daughter trampling on Whittaker didn't rise to the level of sexual abuse because the girl and her mother were clothed, albeit revealingly, and allegations that Bray was grooming her daughter for Whittaker were unsubstantiated.

Bray’s relationship with Whittaker began in early 2016 after he contacted her via social media and he took advantage of Bray being a working, single mother to gain access to her daughter, Holbrook said.

Prosecutors said it was Bray who provided that access and that it all started with Bray teaching those things to her young daughter. The jury agreed.

"Unfortunately the number of people exploiting children only seems to be growing, but that's why we have prisons," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said in a new release Thursday.

Whittaker, 40, pleaded guilty in March to 84 felony counts related to the physical and sexual abuse of Bray’s children, court records show. Prosecutors did not offer him a lighter prison term and he was given 10 life sentences.

He's also facing charges in Grant County related to similar allegations involving the child of an ex-girlfriend.

Bray and Whittaker must each serve 20 years of their sentence before they're eligible for parole.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY mom gets prison for letting kids be used in 'trampling' fetish