NKY restaurant closed after overnight fire

A Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept through overnight.

Ludlow fire crews were on the scene at 1975 Burgers Shakes and Fries at 478 Elm St. for about six hours overnight. They responded just before midnight.

Arson investigators were asked to assist but Ludlow fire crews are not saying yet what prompted that decision.

A damage estimate also was not immediately available.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Monday.

The restaurant’s operators wrote a social media post thanking firefighters for quickly extinguishing the blaze.

“We are unsure of the extent of the damage at this time and will keep you all updated as we go along,” the Facebook post reads. “We will be closed until further notice.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1975 Burgers Shakes restaurant closed after overnight fire