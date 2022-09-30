NL man nabbed as suspect in theft of $10,000 in jewelry

Sep. 30—WATERFORD — Police on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old New London man on charges connected to the theft of $10,000 worth of items from a local jewelry store.

Miguel Hernandez of 206 Laurel Drive in New London was charged Thursday with second-degree larceny following investigation into the Sept. 5 theft from Kay Jewelers at the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

Police, in a statement, described the crime as a "distraction style theft." Waterford police detectives had responded to the jewelry store, processed the scene for fingerprints and DNA evidence and obtained surveillance camera footage.

Police said they received assistance in the investigation from the Office of Adult Probation and tips from the public after posting images of the suspect on Facebook. Police eventually obtained a warrant for Hernandez's arrest.

After his arrest, Hernandez was held in lieu of a $15,000 bond and scheduled is to appear today in New London Superior Court. Court records show Hernandez pleaded guilty in May to first-degree failure to appear in court and interfering with a police officer. He was sentenced to two years of probation at that time.