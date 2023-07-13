NL police: Philly man pointed gun at girlfriend, than ran from officers

Jul. 12—NEW LONDON — A 35-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday after police said he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fled from pursuing officers into the downtown area.

Derrick Bennett was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an emergency 911 call and interfering with police.

Police responded at approximately 5:01 a.m. to a reported domestic dispute at a city address where Bennett allegedly assaulted a woman and pointed a firearm at her. Police said a child was present during the incident but was not injured.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said Bennett fled the residence and was later confronted by officers in the area of Bank and Golden streets. Police said Bennett, allegedly found with a firearm and ammunition, was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase.

Bennett was held on a $250,000 cash bond pending a scheduled arraignment Thursday in New London Superior Court.

