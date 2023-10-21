NLCS: DBacks fan celebrate as series is tied
With the NLCS now tied at two games each between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies, DBacks fans are ecstatic following an exciting game at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer check in on the ALCS, NLCS and react to the tumultuous GM situations out of Miami and Boston.
The Phillies took a 2-0 series lead in dominant fashion Tuesday.
Over the past two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics Thursday, and the Astros' offense delivered fireworks to tie the ALCS.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
