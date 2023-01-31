NLE Choppa took to the streets of Memphis, his hood, to express support for Tyre Nichols. He is the most recent Black man to have his life tragically and senselessly taken by police.

The post NLE Choppa Leads Peaceful Memorial Protest For Tyre Nichols appeared first on Blavity.

Nichols, 29, was savagely attacked and murdered by five Black Memphis police officers following a traffic stop on January 7. The city of Memphis is still in mourning over his death. NLE Choppa made the decision to act first on Saturday by planning a nonviolent rally in honor of the innocent Black man, as noted by Billboard.

#SkateForTyre 4687 Cottonwood Rd

At 2PM. Let’s Do Something Peaceful And Loving For Something Tyre Loved To Do #SPREADTHIS #MEMPHIS #901 💜 pic.twitter.com/JzrQaqHM2f — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 28, 2023

The rapper announced in a video shared on social media that he felt moved to make a bad situation better and he thought about it before going to sleep.

“Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation to a positive. I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that,” he said in the video “I just want to skate for Tyre in respect to him and know that’s how he would have wanted everybody to act,” he continued.

Story continues

Along with adults and kids, the rapper from Memphis started the protest at 4687 Cottonwood Road using a skateboard.

“No justice, no peace, we gon’ skate for Tyre,” they passionately chanted.

He acknowledged that it is challenging for everyone to unite, and he lamented that it takes a tragic event to bring people together. He did, however, express appreciation for the group’s efforts.

Last week, footage of the horrific attack was released to the public, prompting widespread outrage and ultimately leading to the dismissal and subsequent murder charges against the disgraced officers involved, according to Blavity.

Injury to Nichols resulted in hospitalization and eventual death. He can be seen crying out for his mother and yelling, “I’m just trying to get home,” in footage of the fatal beatdown. Since then, the five police officers have been fired and accused of murder, according to AP News.

In the wake of the release of Nichols’ confrontation with police, many well-known figures have spoken out about the horrific incident. Ciara, along with a slew of others, took to Twitter to express their sorrow over Tyre Nichol’s unjust death.

My heart is crushed. I couldn’t watch the full video because it hurt so much to see something like that. I pray for those with hate in their hearts. I pray for the lost souls of people. There is no need to take anyone’s life. Rest In Peace Tyre. #JusticeForTyre 🖤 pic.twitter.com/D6EmofKE9W — Ciara (@ciara) January 28, 2023

On Instagram, our former president Barack Obama expressed his grief-stricken thoughts and emotions.

“The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change,” he shared.

The murder of this defenseless Black man will continue to generate more interest and prompt additional research into the circumstances surrounding why it was committed by one of our own black brothers.

Much respect to NLE Choppa for stepping up to the plate to do something positive for our community during these trying and redundant times.