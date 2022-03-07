Falls Church, VA --News Direct-- National Legal & Policy Center

On Friday, Coca-Cola announced that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick would not stand for re-election to the company’s board of directors. The decision came after NLPC’s three-month campaign to have Kotick removed. NLPC first demanded that Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey seek Kotick’s removal in November.

Kotick is the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Inc. who was embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal when his company was acquired by Microsoft in January 2022.

NLPC was first among shareholders to ask Quincey to seek Kotick’s removal in a letter on November 30, 2021. As CEO of Activision, he was embroiled in multiple sexual harassment scandals.

In December 2021, NLPC’s request received a major boost when it was echoed by SOC Investment Group, which advises union pension funds. SOC threatened to vote against Coca-Cola directors facing re-election if they don’t get rid of Kotick.

“It was long overdue for Bobby Kotick to be removed from Coca-Cola’s board,” said Paul Chesser, director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project. “Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey has inserted himself in controversial political issues, but could not do the right thing when it came to his own board.”

NLPC is sponsoring a shareholder proposal to make the Board chairman a separate role from the CEO. Both posts are now held by Quincey.

Founded in 1991, NLPC promotes ethics in public life and government accountability through research, investigation, education, and legal action.

Contact Details

National Legal and Policy Center

Paul Chesser

+1 703-237-1970

pchesser@nlpc.org

Company Website

http://www.nlpc.org

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nlpc-forces-bobby-kotick-off-coca-cola-board-of-directors-880892453