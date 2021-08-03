NLRB preliminary finding revives labor organizing at Amazon

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The union that tried, and failed, to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, says it may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday, Aug. 2 said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A recommendation to nullify the election results of an Amazon union vote in Bessemer, Alabama is breathing new life into the labor movement.

The recommendation was issued Monday by a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board, who said that Amazon potentially interfered with the April election in which warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to unionize.

Labor experts say that it's rare for a hearing officer to call for a new election but in the case of Amazon, there's a good chance it will happen since the NLRB regional director usually sticks with the hearing officer's guidance.

Moreover, the labor board's standards in determining a new election favors the union, not Amazon. The board needs to only figure out whether the company “reasonably tended to interfere with the employees’ free and uncoerced choice in the election," not whether it in fact coerced employees, according to the preliminary 61-page opinion filed by the hearing officer, Kerstin Meyers.

“They are looking at whether there has been conduct that interferes with employees' free choice," said William Gould, a law professor at Stanford Law School and the former chairman of the NRLB from 1994 to 1998. “The board does not want the workers to believe that the employer is in control of the process. It’s the government, the impartial third party, that is in control of the process, not the employer.”

In its filing with the NLRB in April, the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the unionization campaign in Bessemer, said that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even closing the warehouse if they unionized. It also said Amazon fired a pro-union employee, but declined to name the person.

Many of the other allegations by the union revolve around a mailbox that Amazon installed in the parking lot of the Bessemer warehouse. It said the mailbox created the false appearance that Amazon was conducting the election, intimidating workers into voting against the union. Security cameras in the parking lot could have recorded workers going to the mailbox, giving the impression that workers were being watched by the company and that their votes weren’t private, according to the retail union.

In making her recommendation, Meyers wrote that the NLRB must consider several factors, including the number of incidents; the severity of the incidents and whether they were likely to cause fear among employees in the voting unit.

“The evidence demonstrates that the employer’s conduct interfered with the laboratory conditions necessary to conduct a fair election," Meyers wrote.

Still, labor experts predict that any final outcome could take months, with lots of appeals from both sides. And many believe that even if there is a do-over, Amazon would still be victorious given the high turnover of workers at the company's warehouses, which makes it difficult for unionizing efforts to gain any steam.

“It would be a huge moral victory to throw out the election, especially with all the serious allegations," said Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center. "But it still would be an uphill fight in securing a victory at the election."

Even if the union won, Amazon could appeal, says Alexander Colvin, professor of labor relations, law and history at Cornell University.

“They could argue that somehow the election was tainted,” he said. “They have a lot of ability to drag it out procedurally and not engage in bargaining.”

The process for any conclusion is expected to be lengthy.

Both Amazon and the RWDSU may file responses to the hearing officer's recommendation. Then, the NLRB regional director must review the recommendations and issue a decision on whether a new election will be ordered. A decision could take a few weeks, according to the labor board, and either party could appeal the decision to the full NLRB board in Washington.

So far, Amazon has indicated it is ready to fight, issuing a statement late Monday that its employees "voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company. Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens.”

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, which represents more than 600 major business organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Restaurant Association, slammed the NLRB's preliminary recommendations, which could overturn the will of Amazon's workers.

“It's disappointing that the NLRB is considering to side with Big Labor by setting aside the will of American workers," said Kristen Swearingen, chairman of the coalition in a statement.

Stuart Applebaum, president of the RWDSU, said that he wasn't surprised by the hearing officer's recommendations and that if another election is held, the union will have a better chance of being victorious. He says labor organizers are still on the ground in Bessemer and he is seeing the pro-union movement grow more among the workers.

“Amazon may have won the first vote count, but they are losing the debate all over the world," Applebaum said.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Mural of Barack Obama Vandalized Beyond Repair

    Former White House photographer Pete Souza shared the news and encouraged people to donate money to help fix the defaced artwork

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • A pro-Trump Arizona state senator called for the mass imprisonment of Maricopa County officials after they condemned the election audit

    Wendy Rogers slammed election officials who defied a subpoena relating to Arizona's highly partisan and widely criticized audit of the 2020 election.

  • Maricopa County tells Arizona senators to prepare for legal defense over audit 'misdeeds'

    Maricopa County officials defied the Republican-led Arizona Senate's latest round of subpoenas for the controversial audit in the state's most populous county seeking access to routers and other materials.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Trump didn't spend 'a single penny' in the first half of 2021 to fulfill two big fundraising promises

    Trump didn't spend 'a single penny' in the first half of 2021 to fulfill two big fundraising promises

  • Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

    Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The Legislature’s ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.” The lawmaker accused of raping the intern, Republican Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned earlier this year after the ethics committee recommended he be removed from the Statehouse.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Trump's kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

    As soon as it became clear last week that a Texas congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump would be defeated in a special election, the former president's allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss. Make America Great Again, a super PAC chaired by Trump's former campaign manager, quietly purchased $300,000 in Ohio television advertising. The buy was intended to provide a late-stage boost to another Trump-backed candidate facing a crowded field of Republicans in a special election on Tuesday.

  • Police officer and suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

    A police officer was killed and multiple other people were wounded in a violent incident by a transit station near the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • The duchess and the Holocaust survivor

    Steven Frank holds the plain aluminium cooking pot with reverence, undoing the side clips that fasten the lid. Battered, utilitarian, unremarkable, you wouldn’t look at it twice in a junk shop. Yet its story and its survival are matters of wonder. It is perhaps the most precious relic of his past and one of the most poignant of the Holocaust.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.

  • Pegula spokesman disputes report that Bills want $1.1 billion in public money for new stadium

    On Sunday, the newspaper of record in Buffalo published a major story regarding the negotiations aimed at building a new stadium for the Bills. The report from Tom Precious claimed that ownership’s proposal asks for the project to be fully funded by taxpayer money. Precious sought a response from Pegula Sports and Entertainment before the [more]

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • 6 experts give a letter grade on Biden-Harris administration's handling of immigration thus far

    Most critiqued the administration's continuation of Title 42. The New York Times on Monday reported that it would continue the policy.