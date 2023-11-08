NM AG: Las Cruces police officer will not face charges in shooting death of elderly woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it has decided not to press criminal charges against a Las Cruces Police Officer who shot and killed a 75-year-old woman in April of 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office concluded that Jared Cosper “did not use excessive force under the circumstances when he discharged his weapon and shot Ms. Baca.”

The Attorney General’s Office also stated that Cosper initially engaged with Baca “in a manner that is not consistent with generally accepted police practices. His tone and manner of communication were inappropriate and likely did not de-escalate the situation. However, Officer Cosper’s use of force was in self-defense.”

As KTSM has previously reported, Amilia Baca, 75, was allegedly shot by Cosper in her Las Cruces home.

Baca’s family called the police after she started acting agitated towards the family due to her having dementia.

According to the video released by LCPD, officer Cosper fired two shots at Baca, shooting her in the chest while she was holding a knife.

The family filed a lawsuit in state and federal court against the police department and the officer himself.

The City of Las Cruces settled with the family for $2.75 million in the state suit. In federal court, a judge found Cosper did not use excessive force.

