NM Governor, AG: Detain juveniles with guns

Dec. 26—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's tough-on-guns-edict has resulted in nearly 90 juveniles being automatically detained in New Mexico juvenile justice facilities since September because they were caught committing a crime with a firearm, according to the state Children, Youth and Families Department.

In the past, at least 20% or more would have been released to their families pending further resolution of their cases.

Juvenile crime, and the severity of such cases, spurred both the governor and state Attorney General Raúl Torrez to make detention of minors with guns a public safety priority.

The new detention practice is part of a state public health order declaring gun violence an epidemic that took effect Sept. 8. The order instructed CYFD to "immediately suspend the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative."

But it also conflicts with a philosophy adopted into the state Children's Code in 2007 that stresses using alternatives to detention to provide youths with community-based supervision while they await resolution of their cases in Children's Court.

It is designed to enable law enforcement agencies to safely reduce reliance on detention in an effort to lessen adverse experiences for the child/youth.

Torrez also faulted a risk assessment tool adopted by CYFD which he said wasn't calibrated to reflect the gravity of a young person bringing a gun to school and didn't automatically recommend detention."

"Equally as troubling, it appears that a young person with a gun at school does not initiate any other preventative services. It is unclear whether a social worker is dispatched to the home to provide support or whether a counselor is assigned to the young person to understand why the young person feels the need to have a firearm."

"The lack of any response, let alone a coherent response, demonstrates to our young people that there is no consequence for bringing a gun to school.

Without consistent enforcement or service response (in those cases), "the lives of our young people are literally at stake," Torrez's letter stated. "We must respond with both an immediate consequence and services to try to change the course of that young person's trajectory."

But it also conflicts with a philosophy adopted by the state in recent years that stresses using alternatives to detention to provide youth with community-based supervision while they await resolution of their cases in Children's Court.

The approach is based on Annie E. Casey Foundation's Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI). It is designed to enable jurisdictions to safely reduce reliance on secure confinement through continuous juvenile justice system improvement. JDAI is intended to:

 Eliminate inappropriate or unnecessary use of secure detention

 Minimize failures to appear and incidence of delinquent behavior

 Redirect public finances to successful reform strategies

 Improve conditions in secure detention facilities

 Reduce racial and ethnic disparities.

According to the CYFD website, if law enforcement is seeking detention for a youth who is being referred for a delinquent offense, a Risk Assessment Instrument (RAI) is used to determine if secure detention is appropriate. If the RAI is recommending secure detention, Juvenile Detention Centers admit the juvenile into their facility. SARA tracks how many days the juvenile is held in secure detention.

Over the last decade, the number of youth incarcerated in secure juvenile justice facilities has steadily decreased from the state's peak (257 incarcerated youth in FY12) as CYFD has implemented evidence-based practices. However, during the first four months of FY24, the number of youths in secure Juvenile Justice Services (JJS) facilities has increased, from an average census of 80 in FY23 to an average census of 86 through November FY24.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of juveniles detained in Albuquerque since mid-December