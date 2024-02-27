NM man killed in Hudspeth County when he rolls pickup truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man from Hobbs, New Mexico, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hudspeth County Saturday, Feb. 24, when one of his tires blew out, he lost control and rolled his pickup truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m.. Saturday along U.S. 62 about 4 miles east of Cornudas.

DPS said Jordie Jude Ramirez, 21, was driving a Ford F-150 west on U.S. 62 near Mile Post 78. His vehicle “suffered a rapid loss of air to its right rear tire,” DPS said in its news release.

Ramirez then lost control of his truck, drove off the main road and rolled it.

He was taken to a hospital in El Paso where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.