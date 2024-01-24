NM mulling digital driver’s licenses, IDs under Senate Bill 88

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico could soon be offering digital driver’s licenses and identification cards under a bill under consideration by the New Mexico Legislature.

NM Senate Bill 88 is being sponsored by state Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Rancho de Taos.

If passed, New Mexico would start offering digital versions of driver’s licenses and identification cads in addition to hard copies.

“Physical credentials are still required in addition to it, because we know that acceptance of mobile driver’s license will be limited in the beginning and in the coming years, acceptance will grow,” said Htet Gonzales, director of New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division.

Gonzales told KTSM 10 other states are considering the change. Eight other states have already adopted digital IDs, including Arizona and Colorado.

Local bar/restaurant RAD Retrocade has already started to see electronic IDs.

“The first time we saw, we were like, ‘What’s this?’ And we didn’t know anything about it. We had to look it up. And we started looking into it. And supposedly they are more secure than a regular ID, because you have to sign in through an app and there’s certain features that make them more secure,” said Scott Johnson, general manager of RAD Retrocade.

Gonzales said to get your free digital version you’ll have to follow the steps in your state of residency. The process includes taking a selfie along with capturing the front and back of your physical license and submitting it for verification.

