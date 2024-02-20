NM state park fees could be going up for out-of-state residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you live in El Paso or West Texas and enjoy using New Mexico’s state parks, you might soon be paying more.

The New Mexico State Parks Division has recently completed a study of its existing fee structure and will be hosting some public meetings starting this week to discuss the study’s recommendations.

Under the recommendations set forth under the study, day-use fees would be eliminated for New Mexico residents and out-of-state residents would see their day-use fee increase from $5 per vehicle to $10.

Annual day-use and camping passes would also be eliminated under the proposal.

Also under the proposal, primitive camping would increase from $8 per vehicle to $20 per vehicle. Developed camping would increase from $10 per vehicle to $20 per vehicle.

Utility hookups for RVs would increase from $4 per day to $10 per day under the proposal.

“The State Park’s current fees, which are set by rule, have not been updated in decades and have not kept pace with inflation,” according to a news release sent out by the State of New Mexico.

Public meetings on the proposed fee changes will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Mesilla Bosque State Park, 5000 Calle del Norte, in Mesilla; and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at Elephant Butte State Park, Boating Education Center, 101 Highway 195 in Elephant Butte.

Other meetings will be scheduled throughout other areas in the state of New Mexico.

