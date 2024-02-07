NM State Police make 207 felony arrests, 96 DWI arrests in January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police had a busy start to 2024.

In January, the NMSP’s Uniform and Crime Suppression bureaus made 207 felony arrests across the state, 96 DWI arrests, recovered 24 stolen vehicles and seized 47 firearms including eight that were stolen.

Those were some of the highlights from statistics the State Police released on Tuesday, Feb.6.

Other notable statistics for January include: 340 misdemeanor arrests; 14,235 traffic citations issues; 726 grams of fentanyl seized; 223 grams of methamphetamine seized; 231 grams of cocaine seize; and 33 grams of crack cocaine seized.

“These statistics showcase the department’s ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and reflect the dedication and commitment of NMSP officers and agents to serving and protecting the citizens of New Mexico,” the news release stated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.