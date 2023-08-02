NM State Police officer charged with possession of child porn released ahead of trial

A New Mexico State Police officer arrested for possessing child pornography was released from federal custody Monday ahead of trial.

Sammy Clouthier, 44, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation July 20 for possession and transportation of child pornography and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI acted on a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2022 after Verizon’s cloud service provider Synchronoss Technologies reported several images allegedly of children being sexually abused and were allegedly linked to Clouthier’s phone and devices.

Clouthier, an 18-year sergeant with the New Mexico State Police who was recently based in Carlsbad was alleged to have downloaded and transported the materials and was charged with a count each of possession and transportation of child pornography.

He was immediately placed on leave by the New Mexico State Police upon his arrest.

Clouthier also served as an official with the New Mexico Activities Association, officiating high school and middle school basketball games for about 11 years before his arrest, according to his Linkedin profile.

NMAA spokesman J.P. Murrieta said Clouthier was registered as an official last season, but had not registered for the upcoming school year. He said all officials are independent contractors not employed by NMAA.

Under the New Mexico Officials Association's bylaws, Clouthier would not be eligible for membership amid his criminal trial.

Court records show Clouthier was released on his own recognizance July 31, meaning he did not have to put any money up to be released by the court.

While out of custody, he was required to stay at his residence in Carlsbad unless going to work, religious services or medical appointments, records show, and only travel within Eddy, Chaves and Doña Ana counties without permission from the court.

He was also required to participate in mental health counseling as determined by the court, and not contact with anyone who could be a witness in the case.

Clouthier’s next court date was yet to be set as of Tuesday.

His attorney did not return a request for comment.

Police say Clouthier admits to history of downloading child porn

The investigation into Clouthier’s internet behavior dated back to April 18, 2023, when the FBI in Albuquerque was first alerted that the December 2022 tip was allegedly tied to Clouthier’s phone number.

The initial image linked to his account allegedly depicted a child between ages 5 and 7 being sexually assaulted by a man, according to a criminal complaint.

A subsequent search warrant led to Synchronoss providing data to law enforcement containing 37 images, and police said 34 depicted child sexual abuse, the complaint read.

Other images described in the complaint allegedly had girls ranging from ages 2 to 8 being sexually assaulted by men.

Police said the offenses occurred between Oct. 14, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023 in Eddy County.

Clouthier was interviewed by police July 20 and allegedly “said he thought FBI was interviewing him due to his activity on the internet,” the complaint read.

Police said he admitted to downloading the images and had downloaded similar content “for a long time.”

“Sammy Clouthier also said he had downloaded and viewed illegal images of young girls in the past. He said he has been struggling through cycles of downloading and deleting images of young girls for a long time,” read the complaint.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

