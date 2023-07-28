NM Supreme Court orders Alamogordo man released from jail

The New Mexico Supreme Court ordered an Alamogordo man be released in a July 24 opinion that found he had been improperly imprisoned.

Rufino Torres pleaded guilty in 2011 to 16 charges related to a series of burglaries and robberies in Alamogordo that same year. The charges were consolidated into a single criminal case under a plea agreement. Torres’ sentence legally ended on Feb. 4, 2017 but he was ordered back to prison in 2018 after a District Court revoked his probation, and then ordered him to serve an additional five years of probation.

The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that Torres “had been subjected to an impermissibly long term of probation,” read a news release from Administrative Office of the Courts. The Court ruled, according to the news release, that the when the Otero County District Court "in its discretion suspends all or part of the sentence only a single term of probation, not to exceed five years, can be imposed.”

Once the District Court determined Torres finished his sentence and probation for one of the cases, the legal effect would apply to the remaining three cases in that his probation and sentence were complete, said the release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Torres was originally sentenced to serve 27 years, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts, most of which was suspended. He violated probation, according to court records, which led to the court to impose more probation on Torres after his sentence legally ended in 2017.

In 2018 Torres filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus following orders to serve another five years' probation.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Michael E. Vigil in which the court said "the law allows the sentencing court to revoke the probation and order a new probation term of up to five years or require the probationer to serve the balance of the sentence or some lesser jail time" if a probation violation occurs during the original five-year term.

In a dissenting opinion, New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Briana Zamora agreed that Torres should be released but wrote she disagreed on two points: That the state could impose a new five year probationary period and that the case should have been returned to District Court to evaluate the question of double jeopardy.

"The language of the State's probation law mandates that a probationary period is not to exceed five years in total," Zamora wrote.

She wrote the majority opinion meant the state was "deprived of an opportunity to develop a record below because the issue was not raised in the district court."

The conclusion was that Torres would be released immediately after the courts mandate, according to the news release.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: New Mexico Supreme Court orders Alamogordo man released from jail