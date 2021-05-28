NM Supreme Court upholds conviction of man who killed officer

May 27—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Davon Lymon for killing Albuquerque Police Department officer Daniel Webster in 2015.

Lymon was convicted of the murder in April 2019 and sentenced to life without parole plus 11 1/2 years for other charges. He was previously sentenced to 38 years in a federal case for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lymon, now 40, appealed the state case in part because the jury had improperly filled out a preliminary verdict form. Lymon's attorneys argued that the judge improperly asked the jury to clarify those forms, wrongly denied a request for a new trial based upon the fact that one of the alternate jurors had heard extraneous information, and should have instructed the jury about a self-defense claim.

The justices disagreed with all of these arguments. In an opinion filed Thursday it said the judge had acted properly in respect to the verdict forms, the possible juror misconduct and the self-defense claim.

"Because we conclude that the trial court did not err with regard to its communications with the jury, the self-defense instruction, admission and exclusion of evidence, and juror misconduct, we conclude also that there is no issue of cumulative error," Justice Shannon Bacon wrote in the opinion.