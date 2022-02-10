NMB man who filmed Snapchat video of victim moments before killing sentenced to prison

A North Myrtle Beach man who filmed a Snapchat video of the final minutes of his victim’s life has been convicted of murder, according to the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Circuit Court Judge H. Steven DeBerry sentenced Sebastian Kaisk, 21, to 48 years in prison for the killing Tyler Schaeffer, 32, in 2019.

Wednesday, an Horry County jury convicted Kaisk of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from Richardson’s office.

Kaisk was sentenced to 43 years for the murder charge and five years for the weapons charge, the release states.

The day of the killing

July 14, 2019, Kaisk went looking for Schaeffer regarding an alleged debt of $200 that Schaeffer owed him, the release states.

Kaisk found Schaeffer outside a Bi-Lo grocery store in North Myrtle Beach. Kaisk, armed with a gun, walked with Schaeffer to a road near Schaeffer’s home.

In a Snapchat video provided by the solicitor’s office, Schaeffer can be seen sitting on the ground begging Kaisk, who is filming the video, to let him call his children.

Kaisk denied Schaeffer and said “I feel sorry for your kids, though.”

Then he told Schaeffer to “say whatever you want for heaven . . . or hell, whatever way you go to.”

Kaisk killed Schaeffer minutes later, shooting him in the right side of his upper body and in the back of the head.

“This was a malicious killing by the defendant. He sought out Mr. Schaeffer who was unarmed and killed him over $200,” Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said in the news release.

“There is no doubt to the defendant’s guilt in this matter,” Oskin said.