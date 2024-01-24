NMCO Studio expands in Las Cruces

Jan. 24—The new year means a new location for NMCO Studio in Las Cruces.

NMCO Studio's team of graphic designers, animators, photographers and videographers have a bigger and better place to create at the spacious 3,500 square foot facility at 1335 S. Solano in Las Cruces, according to a NMCO Studio news release. It outgrew its previous location on Lohman Ave., which was a 1,500 square foot suite.

The move is a significant milestone for the commercial creative agency. The company does graphic and web design and video production for clients.

"We are thrilled to have this space for our team and clients," Christina Ballew, co-founder of NMCO, said in a statement. "Our production value will only get better from here."

Plans for NMCO Studio's future include additional amenities such as a print room for client print production and a sound stage with an infinity wall for video production, according to the release.

"This location exemplifies how hard our team has worked," Lucky Gonzalez, co-founder of NMCO, said in a statement. "We're just getting started, and the support from our community humbles us."

The studio, whose team is predominately made up of New Mexico State University graduates, continues to evolve and expand its offerings. The team is intent on building on its success and maintaining its role as a creative leader in southern New Mexico. Updates on the open studio can be found at nmcostudio.com.

An open studio event is planned for early March. The invitation is open to industry professionals, clientele, educators and students. The event will explore the facility and showcase the creative talent housed in the new space.