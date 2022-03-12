NMDOT shows allegiance to Carlsbad and Eddy County with funding opportunities

Funding commitment partnerships between Eddy County government entities and New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) continued after approval of two grant proposal resolutions for the City of Carlsbad.

City Councilor’s approved a $204,000 application March 8 for rehabilitation work on a series of streets from Church Street and Mermod Street and an $80,000 application for work from Pierce Street to Church Street.

Monies for the impending projects are from NMDOT’s Local Government Road Fund (LGRF) where the state picks up 75 percent of the tab and the City of Carlsbad paid the remaining 25 percent, said NMDOT District 2 Spokesperson Manon Arnett.

“The reason the City passed the resolutions (March 8) we asked for resolutions for the entities commitment to the match if they are awarded these monies,” said Alan Briley, NMDOT assistant district engineer for construction.

Since 2018, NMDOT partnered with the City of Carlsbad, Eddy County and Carlsbad Municipal Schools for 10 infrastructure projects totaling $2.4 million, per NMDOT data.

Through the four-way partnerships from 2018 to 2022, local payments were $600,000 and NMDOT furnished $1.8 million.

“There are two fairly large projects within the City of Carlsbad for about $400,000 within the past couple of years,” said Briley. “There are seven projects with Eddy County. There’s even a Carlsbad (Municipal) School cooperative (agreement) that has received about $80,000 (of) LGRF funding for some improvement at the school district at the administrative (building) parking lot.”

Arnett said LGRF was created to provide funding for local governments on road construction and maintenance projects.

She said local governments were lead entities on the construction and maintenance work.

“The funds are typically for projects that may not otherwise have been funded,” Arnett said.

Funding types of LGRN:

Cooperative Program (SP) received 42 percent of LGRF funds for counties, municipalities, school districts, universities and Native American tribes.

County Arterial Program (CAP) received 26 percent of LGRF funds for counties only.

School Bus Route Program (SB) received 16 percent of LGRF funds for counties only.

Municipal Arterial Program (MAP) received 16 of LGRF funds for municipalities only.

City of Carlsbad Deputy City Administrator K.C. Cass said MAP funded work from Pierce Street to Church Street and LGRF work from Church Street to Mermod Street was a continuation of the City of Carlsbad’s Neighborhood Rehabilitation Project.

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway said the Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program rotated between different parts of the City.

“To make sure everyone receives fair treatment,” he said.

According to Janway, patching and sealing work was set for Blodgett Street form Sixth Street to Riverside Street and from Carlsbad High School to Happy Valley Road and could start in mid-April.

“The City will continue with its Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program in July and will focus on neighborhoods in Central, West and Southwest Carlsbad,” he said.

