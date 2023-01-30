ALAMOGORDO ― New Mexico State Police said an Alamogordo man with several warrants was shot by Alamogordo Police Jan. 29.

Dominic Cruz De La O, 26, remains hospitalized after sustaining at least one gunshot wound following a foot pursuit by Alamogordo Police.

The names of the Alamogordo officers involved were not released to the media.

According to a NMSP news release, De La O was walking near Ridgecrest Drive, armed with a gun. Police identified De La O as having several outstanding warrants.

He fled when officers attempted to initiative contact, NMSP said. After a brief pursuit - during which an officer deployed a Taser unsuccessfully - he allegedly pointed his weapon at the officers.

One officer discharged at least one round.

De La O was treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

"New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the news release read.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office, the release read.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: NMSP: Alamogordo man shot after pursuit by police