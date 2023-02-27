LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State Police identified Leonardo Hernandez as the man killed by a Sunland Park police officer in a news release Friday.

The information came a day after state police announced it would investigate the fatal shooting on Feb 23. That investigation remains ongoing even as NMSP provided some information about the shooting.

In the release, NMSP allege Hernandez, 42, and two others argued before Sunland Park police officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Calle Diaz.

NMSP said Hernandez revealed a pistol shortly after SPPD officers arrived. Soon after that, an officer shot him, NMSP said.

The news release did not say if Hernandez pointed the weapon at the officers or how much time had passed between the reveal of the gun and the shooting. NMSP also did not specify how many shots the officer fired or if the officers present rendered aid, which they must do after a shooting.

According to the release, Hernandez was pronounced dead after he was transported to an El Paso hospital.

The release said there were no other injuries to the officers or civilians nearby.

"New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the release said.

At the investigation's outset, NMSP will present its findings to the district attorney's office, which will determine if the officer's conduct violated the law.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMSP gives details on police killing of Sunland Park man