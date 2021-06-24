NMSP investigate another fatal officer involved shooting in Santa Fe

Jun. 24—SANTA FE, N.M. — A second officer involved shooting resulting in a fatality within a 24-hour period occurred in Santa Fe, this time involving a Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy.

New Mexico State Police said on its Twitter account that the shooting took place at the intersection of Siler Road and Rufina Court. No officers were hurt but the suspect is dead.

No other details were available, including when the shooting occurred. However, NMSP posted the tweet at 12:32 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Santa Fe police shot and killed an armed man in the downtown area. The latest shooting occurred off Cerrillos Road blocks away from Meow Wolf.

This is a developing story and will be updated.