NMSP investigate shooting by Farmington Police. Here's what we know

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

FARMINGTON ― A Farmington man is dead, after New Mexico State Police said he was shot by Farmington Police officers who responded to the wrong home for a domestic violence call.

What we know

According to New Mexico State Police, Farmington officers were responding to a call regarding domestic violence when they approached the house at 5305 valley View Avenue. The incident was reported at at 5308 Valley View Avenue.

When officers got no response from anyone inside the home at the wrong location, they asked dispatchers to call back and ask them to come to the door.

That's when Robert Dotson, 52, came to the door of the home armed with a handgun.

In other news: Farmington police identified two persons of interest identified in Animas Valley Mall shooting

"At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson," read a news release from NMSP.

Robert Dotson died from the gunshot wounds.

A second person was inside the home

Dotson's wife, whose full name was not release by State Police, was also inside the home. According to State Police, she too came to the front door armed when her husband was shot.

She fired at the officers, but ultimately put down her weapon when State Police said she realized Farmington officers were at her door. Farmington officers, according to the news release, also fired upon Dotson's wife.

She was uninjured.

In other news: Nageezi man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder

Officers placed on leave?

The names of the Farmington police officers involved in the shooting were not released to the media.

The Farmington Daily Times was also unable to determine the duty status of the officers involved.

New Mexico State Police said none of the officers were injured.

Farmington Police Chief issues statement

Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe in a video released via the department's Facebook page said he was "extremely heartbroken" over the situation.

Story continues

"This ending is just unbelievably tragic. I'm extremely sorry that we were in this position," Hebbe said.

He said facts would be key in understanding how the event unfolded as New Mexico State Police continue their investigation.

"This is a very dark day for Farmington PD, for our community, for the Dotson family. I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," Hebbe said.

Hebbe promised video recorded by cameras worn by officers would be made public within the week, following official statements collected by investigators from the officers involved.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: NMSP investigate shooting by Farmington Police. Here's what we know