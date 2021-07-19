NMSP: Man dead after shootout with Las Vegas police

Jul. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One man is dead after a shootout with Las Vegas Police Department officers on Saturday night, according to New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting.

The police officers were not injured.

State Police said in a news release at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Vegas, New Mexico, police officers were called to a home at 1308 Keen Street, near Rodriguez Park. When officers were attempting to contact the caller, Jeffery Scott, 30, walked out of a nearby residence with a firearm.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said that Scott fired at police officers multiple times. Two officers returned fire and Scott ran around the side of the home.

Scott was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Francisco said State Police will work with the Office of Medical Investigator to determine the cause of death.