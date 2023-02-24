NMSP: One dead after Sunland Park police shooting

This is a developing story.

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State Police are investigating after they said a Sunland Park police officer shot and killed a person Friday morning.

NMSP announced the shooting and investigation in a tweet and said the shooting occurred at 113 Calle Diaz.

NMSP provided no other information but said the agency would issue a news release at a later date.

Sunland Park Police Department officer involved shooting at 113 Calle Diaz. NMSP and Multi Agency Task Force investigating. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is deceased. More information via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/LT1lFS4wT3 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 24, 2023

