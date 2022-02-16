NMSU announces interim provost Dorothy Campbell

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University selected Dorothy Campbell as its interim provost and chief academic officer on Tuesday. Campbell is set to begin in her role next month.

Campbell will serve as interim provost while the university undertakes a national search to identify a permanent provost. The provost is one of top positions at the university, overseeing each college dean.

The news comes about a month after the university announced Carol Parker was being terminated from the position and about a week after three candidates for the interim post participated in public forums.

"I’m very pleased to announce that Dr. Dorothy (Dee Dee) Campbell will be joining us as our interim provost and chief academic officer,” Arvizu said in a news release. “She is remarkably talented and received an overwhelming amount of supportive feedback from our university community during our recent open forums. I’m excited and looking forward to having her join us on March 1.”

Campbell most recently served as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs at Texas A&M University, where she managed staff in a diversity initiative to secure the commitment of chief academic officers to follow through with annual diversity reporting.

In the past, she has served as interim College of Liberal Arts & Sciences dean at Frostburg State University and Nevada State College, where she led faculty through a major reorganization involving the merging and creation of new departments, according to a university news release.

Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree in speech education from Southeast Missouri State University, a master’s degree in speech communication from Central Missouri State University, and a Ph.D. in education with an emphasis in speech from the Ohio State University.

“I am very excited about coming to New Mexico State University for so many reasons,” Campbell said. “I’m excited because it’s a Hispanic Serving Institution, and I love what I’m seeing about that in the university’s strategic plan — the values and goals represented there, because those are near and dear to my heart."

In the news release, Campbell also cited the university’s curricular programs, outreach, and emphasis on sustainability as areas that drew her to serving NMSU, along with the work currently underway on border issues and student success.

Ultimately, Campbell said, her goal is to help NMSU identify a strong permanent candidate for provost. The university reports more information on that search will be available at webcomm.nmsu.edu/hire .

Renay Scott, who has been serving as acting provost since November — when Parker was put on administrative leave — will return full-time to her duties as vice president of Student Success.

Parker was put on leave after the NMSU faculty and student senates called for the removal of the university provost and President John Floros. In January, Floros announced he would be taking a year's sabbatical and would not be returning to his role. Arvizu assumed the roles of chancellor and president moving forward.

The NMSU regents conducted an audit following the faculty vote of no confidence in university administration, which was released to the public Feb. 4. The audit confirmed an adversarial relationship and a lack of trust between faculty and administration. The audit found many faculty concerns were unsubstantiated, but also substantiated some minor allegations.

