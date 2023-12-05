NMSU CDL examiner accused of sexually assaulting 4 women during road tests

A former Commercial Driver’s License examiner employed by New Mexico State University out of Las Vegas, New Mexico, is being accused of sexually assaulting four women while overseeing their road tests and certifications.

A 16-page complaint filed in the 2nd District Court in Bernalillo County, where three of the four victims reside, alleges that Adrian L. Gutierrez performed "nonconsensual acts" on the women and threatened to interfere in their certifications if they didn’t participate.

In the complaint filed on Dec. 4, the four victims all recalled a similar scenario during their individual road tests where Gutierrez would allegedly instruct all of them to pull over on the side of the road north of Las Vegas to perform an “emergency roadside stop.”

When pulled over, Gutierrez would allegedly make flirtatious comments to the women like “you’re a really cool girl” and “I bet you didn’t expect this to happen when you got in the truck.” Gutierrez would allegedly also inappropriately touch the victims, according to the lawsuit, putting his genitals on them and insisting they have sex with him in the truck.

According to the complaint, Gutierrez tried persuading one of the women by stating “it’s okay, I'll pass you” and told another victim that if they spoke about the incident in their test evaluations, Gutierrez would be aware, and they would have to see him again to retest.

Attorneys representing the four women said in a news release the individuals would only be identified as “Jane Does 1 through 4" and were at the mercy of a public employee who abused his authority.

“This man used his power as a state agent to coerce and abuse these women,” said Taylor E. Smith, an attorney who represents Jane Does 2, 3, and 4. “These cases represent a quintessential abuse of power and abuse of public trust.”

“It is safe to come forward,” Smith said. “We will believe you, and we will help you.”

Another attorney representing Jane Doe 1, said in the same news release that there could be more potential victims afraid to speak out.

“We are convinced there are more victims out there,” said attorney Levi A. Monagle. “The pattern of abuse is so distinct and methodical and repetitive – it would shock us if these four women were Mr. Gutierrez’s only victims.”

The four women are also suing their respective trucking companies: Albuquerque Truck Driving School, Native Nations CDL Training, and RV's Transportation, claiming each should've been aware of Gutierrez' alleged pattern of sexual misconduct particularly with women. The complaint states that each company should not have entrusted their vehicles to Gutierrez to perform CDL testing and certifications.

Gutierrez has been employed by NMSU since 2015 prior to working for the New Mexico Department of Transportation for 24 years also performing CDL examinations. Gutierrez hasn't been charged yet but is being investigated criminally according to the attorneys representing the four women.

The Sun-News reached out to NMSU for comment. A spokesperson said the university does not comment on pending litigation but confirmed Gutierrez’ was still employed with the university as of Dec. 5 but placed on unpaid administrative leave. Gutierrez has been on leave since Aug. 4, 2023, according to the complaint.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMSU CDL examiner accused of sexually assaulting 4 women during road tests