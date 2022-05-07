NMSU chancellor's wife charged with battery on household member

Chancellor Dan Arvizu and his wife Sheryl Arvizu pose with others in the Aggie Innovation Space on Jan. 10, 2018. The chancellor and Mrs. Arvizu gave a gift of $250,000 to support student scholarships and fellowships in the Aggie Innovation Center.

LAS CRUCES - The wife of New Mexico State University's chancellor was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence charge.

Sheryl Arvizu, 58, is charged with battery on a household member, a misdemeanor.

Arvizu is married to Dan Arvizu, 71, who became NMSU's chancellor in 2018.

Jail records indicate Sheryl Arvizu was arrested at a home in Las Alturas on Thursday. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed deputies responded to a "family disturbance call." Further details about the incident likely won't be available until the court system reopens Monday.

Sheryl Arvizu was booked into Doña Ana County Detention Center at 10:25 p.m. Thursday and was later released on her own recognizance.

NMSU spokesperson Justin Bannister released a statement to the Sun-News late Friday: "Dan Arvizu and his family are going through some deeply personal issues right now. He asks for the community to grant his family privacy during this time."

Dan and Sheryl Arvizu have been married since 2017, according to an Albuquerque Journal article.

Dan Arvizu's curriculum vitae on the NMSU chancellor search website states: "Married to the former Sheryl K. Tatman. We are proud parents in our blended family of eight grown children and eight grandchildren."

This is a developing story.

