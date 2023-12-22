NMSU files response to hazing allegation lawsuit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NMSU files response to hazing allegation lawsuit
NMSU files response to hazing allegation lawsuit
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
The ITC has denied Apple's request to pause the Apple Watch ban until its appeal is done.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
A report says there will be a production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74 in the first half of 2026 called 'N74,' still an FCEV, and only 100 to be built.
Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.
Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping off a turbulent year for the electric scooter company. In a press release today, Bird confirmed that it had entered into a "financial restructuring process aimed at strengthening its balance sheet," with the company continuing to operate as normal in pursuit of "long-term, sustainable growth." Founded in 2017 by former Lyft and Uber executive Travis VanderZanden, Bird is one of numerous startups to introduce dockless micromobility platforms around the world, allowing city-dwellers to pay for short-term access to electric scooters or bikes.
Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that eBay has violated the rights of unionized workers at TCGPlayer,
Meta has fixed a bug that temporarily prevented some Threads users in Canada from reading and sharing news on the app.
Okta, the identity and access management company, is acquiring security firm Spera. Anticipated to close during the fiscal first quarter beginning in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta's existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while equipping customers with tech to "elevate their identity security, posture management and identify, detect and remediate risks." The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta's paying approximately $100 million to $130 million for Spera, contingent on milestones.
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
After a jury throws the financial book at Rudy Giuliani, late-night hosts throw a few one-two punchlines of their own.
California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week, two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.
Cybercriminals are becoming more aggressive in their effort to maximize disruption and compel the payment of ransom demands, and now there's a new extortion tactic in play. In early November, the notorious ALPHV ransomware gang, also known as BlackCat, attempted a first-of-its-kind extortion tactic: weaponizing the U.S. government's new data breach disclosure rules against one of the gang's own victims. ALPHV filed a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that digital lending provider MeridianLink failed to disclose what the gang called “a significant breach compromising customer data and operational information,” for which the gang took credit.
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
Apple, Visa and Mastercard are being sued by beverage retailer Mirage Wine & Spirits on behalf of US merchants who accept Apple Pay. The lawsuit argues that Apple accepted a bribe from the two companies in an agreement to stifle competition, resulting in inflated merchant fees.
Apple will pay $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of misleading customers over Family Sharing.