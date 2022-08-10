NMSU Police report shooting at Motel 9, advises residents to avoid area

New Mexico State University Police sent out a report to the area community around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that there is police activity in the area of Valley and University involving a shooting at the Motel 9.

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University Police sent out a report to the area community around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that there is police activity in the area of Valley and University involving a shooting at the Motel 9.

NMSU Police warned the community to stay clear of the area and report any suspicious persons or activity immediately.

As information becomes available, details will be posted at www.nmsu.edu.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details become available.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMSU Police report shooting at Motel 9