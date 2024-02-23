NMSU President candidates visit Las Cruces campus. Here's how to participate

Candidates vying to be the next president of New Mexico State University will visit the Las Cruces campus to speak and answer questions from community members, faculty, staff and students.

The public will have the chance to hear directly from the five candidates, which were chosen by the Board of Regents at a Feb. 2 special meeting, to see what their vision is for the university system moving forward.

Visits will be spread out from for the week of Feb. 26 until March 1. Morning and afternoon sessions will be offered and those who cannot attend in-person can tune in virtually for both sessions.

Following a candidate's forum on their given day, Regents will also have their chance to interview the candidates individually behind closed doors, according to a public notice. No official business will be conducted, however.

More information on the selection process, full biographies and Zoom links for the sessions can be found on the president search website.

Here's a full schedule of the campus visits and brief information about the candidates.

NMSU President candidates to visit campus, take questions

Feb. 26: Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones, a candidate for president of New Mexico State University.

Wayne Jones is the current provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Hampshire as well as a professor of chemistry. According to a biography provided by NMSU, his background is mostly science-based having taught and conducted research in inorganic and materials chemistry.

Prior to the University of New Hampshire, he served in various academic leadership positions at the the State University of New York at Binghamton but transferred to the University of New Hampshire in 2017 to serve as dean of engineering and physical sciences. Jones took over as provost and vice president for academic affairs a year later.

"His work has been supported by over $18 million in grants from DOD, NIH, NSF, and NASA, along with numerous other federal, state, and industrial partners," a portion of his biography reads. "An active volunteer leader in the American Chemical Society for over 25 years, Wayne has served at the local, regional, and national level in ACS leadership roles."

Faculty, staff, community forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m. NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall, Music Center

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union Auditorium

Feb. 27: Richard Williams

Richard Williams, a candidate for president of New Mexico State University.

Richard Williams was the president of Utah Tech University, or formerly known as Dixie State University, for 10 years prior to his interest in becoming NMSU's President. According to a biography provided by NMSU, he's held other academic leadership roles at Indiana State University and the University of Northern Iowa leading nursing, education, and health and human services colleges.

His biography touts recent notable successes at Utah Tech from academic and graduate programs expanding to helping to the school's athletics department get classified as Division 1.

"Williams guided the institution in becoming an open, inclusive, comprehensive, polytechnic university. As part of this mission, he formed partnerships with industry leaders to inform curriculum and prepare graduates to meet workforce demands," a portion of his biography reads. "Williams was named one of the Most Inspiring Thought Leaders Transforming Education by “Insights Success,” included in the Top 10 Inspiring CEOs by “Industry Era” and added to the Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry."

Williams also happens to be an NMSU alumnus. He earned his PhD in curriculum and instruction back in 1998.

Faculty, staff, community forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m. NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall, Music Center

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union Auditorium

Feb. 28: John Volin

John Volin, a candidate for president of New Mexico State University.

John Volin is the current executive vice president for academic affairs and provost for the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias. According to his biography provided by NMSU, he has an environmental science background having taught and headed departments and programs at the University of Connecticut and Florida Atlantic University.

"Dr. Volin has conducted research in ecosystems around the world, focusing on invasive species and restoration ecology, and has been awarded more than $30 million in extramural funding for both research and foundational activities," a portion of his biography reads.

Part of Volin's experience also includes serving on the Executive Committee for the Association of Public and Land-Grant University’s (APLU) Council on Academic Affairs, the Executive Committee of the Coalition for Transformational Education, and the NCAA Division I Committee on Academics.

Faculty, staff, community forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m. NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall, Music Center

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Domenici Hall, Room 109

Feb. 29: Michael Galyean

Michael Galyean, a candidate for president of New Mexico State University.

Michael Galyean is a Paul Whitfield Horn distinguished professor in the Department of Veterinary Sciences and former provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Texas Tech University. According to his biography provided by NMSU, Galyean has dedicated his career to animal and agricultural research and teaching where he's helped many students learn about animal nutrition and feed utilization.

"Working in beef cattle nutrition and management, Dr. Galyean and his students and colleagues have authored 271 peer-reviewed journal articles and numerous other scientific publications," a portion of his biography reads. "Twenty-nine M.S. students, 33 Ph.D. students, and nine post-doctoral research associates have worked under his guidance."

An NMSU alumnus, Galyean graduated in 1973 and would become a professor in the Department of Animal andRange Sciences in 1977 and in 1990 superintendent of the NMSU Clayton Livestock Research Center. In 2022, he was recognized by the College of Agricultural, Consumer, Environmental Sciences as a distinguished alumni. Galyean has also held other academic leadership positions within Texas Tech and West Texas A&M University.

Faculty, staff, community forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m. NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall, Music Center

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Hardman Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center, Room 125

March 1: Austin Lane

Austin Lane, a candidate for president of New Mexico State University.

Austin Lane is the current chancellor of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. According to his biography provided by NMSU, he has worked in higher education for nearly two decades increasing student enrollments, implementing strategic initiatives and building partnerships for current and previous institutions.

"Before joining SIU Carbondale, Dr. Lane’s career in higher education was marked by a variety of successive leadership roles and professional achievements," a portion of his biography reads. "A more than 25-year higher education administrator and faculty member, Lane served as president of Texas Southern University, executive vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at Lone Star College System, president of Lone Star College-Montgomery, vice president for student affairs at Tyler Junior College, and dean of students at the University of Texas at Arlington."

Faculty, staff, community forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m. NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall, Music Center

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Hardman Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center, Room 125

