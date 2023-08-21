NMSurf brings wireless service to SFCC neighborhoods.

Aug. 21—Wireless gigabit internet service is now available from local internet service provider NMSurf in the neighborhoods surrounding Santa Fe Community College.

Santa Fe-based NMSurf last week finished installing gigabit symmetrical broadband service to serve the 1,500 homes in Seton Village, Oshara Village, Rancho Viejo and neighborhoods off N.M. 14 near Interstate 25, NMSurf President Albert Catanach said in an interview.

"If we can get at least 5% [of residents], we're happy," Catanach said. "It's live right now. We got it going on Thursday. We'll send an email to our current customers first. Then we will send out flyers and social media, probably this week."

NMSurf's Giga Wave service offers up to 1,000 megabits download and 1,000 megabits upload speeds at $99.99 per month. Up to 500/500 Mbps costs $79.99 with 250/250 at $59.99 and 100/100 at $49.99.

The neighborhoods south of I-25 within five miles of SFCC is the first NMSurf service area with the Giga Wave service. Residents can sign up at nmsurf.com/gigawave-pricing.

Catanach plans to expand gigabit service to other NMSurf areas that stretch from Española to Albuquerque and Moriarty, typical catering to areas that have limited or no reliable internet service.

He said NMSurf has more than 5,000 customers, with new service coming to Pecos, Cochiti Lake and La Bajada.