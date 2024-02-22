NN Police looking for missing, endangered woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are looking for what they said is a missing, endangered woman who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Hickory Avenue residence.

Previously: NN Police locate missing woman

Susan Broxmeyer, 59, is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

She is about 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen at a residence in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue wearing a white and blue jacket, white pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Broxmeyer or knows where she is should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.