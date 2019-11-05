Is NNIT A/S's (CPH:NNIT) CEO Being Overpaid?

Per Kogut has been the CEO of NNIT A/S (CPH:NNIT) since 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Per Kogut's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, NNIT A/S has a market capitalization of ø2.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ø12m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ø4.1m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ø1.3b to ø5.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ø5.1m.

It would therefore appear that NNIT A/S pays Per Kogut more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at NNIT has changed over time.

Is NNIT A/S Growing?

Earnings per share at NNIT A/S are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with a positive trend. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.9%.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has NNIT A/S Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 44% over three years, some NNIT A/S shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at NNIT A/S with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at NNIT.

