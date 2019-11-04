Is NNK Group (HKG:3773) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies NNK Group Limited (HKG:3773) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is NNK Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NNK Group had debt of CN¥20.0m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from CN¥80.0m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥98.9m in cash, so it actually has CN¥78.9m net cash.

A Look At NNK Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NNK Group had liabilities of CN¥93.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥10.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥98.9m as well as receivables valued at CN¥121.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥116.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that NNK Group's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, NNK Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since NNK Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, NNK Group saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

So How Risky Is NNK Group?

While NNK Group lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow CN¥2.1m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. For riskier companies like NNK Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.