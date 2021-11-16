NNMC coach accusing of pointing gun at former women's basketball player

Phill Casaus, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Nov. 16—A strength and conditioning coach at Northern New Mexico College was arrested Sunday night after a former player on the women's basketball team told police he pointed a gun at her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Javier Roper, 25, was terminated from his position at the school, athletic director Ryan Cordova told KRQE-TV on Monday. The television station reported Roper was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The school provided at statement to the TV station that said Roper was serving as a strength coach on an interim, part-time basis.

"Mr. Roper's actions do not represent the mission or interests of this historic institution. Mr. Roper has been relieved of his duties and his employment has been terminated as a Northern New Mexico College employee," Cordova said in the statement.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the former player said Roper arrived at a friend's home in Ojo Caliente, where she was studying with three men.

Roper entered the residence and confronted the woman and pulled out a pistol and later pointed the weapon at her, at a friend and at himself.

When the woman left the house, Roper pushed her to the ground, the affidavit stated.

A New Mexico State Police investigator said in the search warrant affidavit he spoke with Roper at the state police office in Española. Roper told the officer he had been in a consensual relationship with the player and felt the woman had been cheating on him with a member of the Northern New Mexico College men's team. He denied pointing the gun at anyone, according to the affidavit.

