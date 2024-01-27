NNPD: bank robbery at Langley Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a bank robbery.

Saturday just before 11 a.m. officers responded to the the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue for reports of a robbery at Langley Federal Credit Union.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. Once he had the money, the suspect took off on foot, police say.

No one was injured and the suspect did not display a firearm.

Police say the suspect was 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a Covid style mask.

Detectives and forensics are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at p3tips.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.