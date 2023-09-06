Who’s No. 1 in the first Kentucky high school football media rankings of the season?

Below are the top 10 boys’ high school football teams in each of the six classes for the 2023 season, according to the first (Sept. 6) poll of media members from around Kentucky as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, records and total rankings points. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

Class 6A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. St. Xavier (22) 3-0 238

2. Frederick Douglass (2) 1-1 207

3. Male 2-1 188

4. Trinity 1-2 150

5. Manual 3-0 143

6. Ballard 2-1 124

7. (tie) Bryan Station 1-2 64

7. (tie) Central Hardin 2-1 64

9. Bullitt East 2-1 45

10. Ryle 2-1 40

Others receiving votes: Pleasure Ridge Park 21, George Rogers Clark 9, Tates Creek 8, Barren County 5, North Hardin 4, Simon Kenton 4, Henderson County 3, Eastern 2, Fern Creek 1.

Class 5A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Scott County (18) 3-0 233

2. Bowling Green (4) 1-2 197

3. South Warren (2) 3-0 194

4. Highlands 2-1 181

5. Owensboro 1-2 105

6. Cooper 2-1 89

7. Woodford County 1-1 86

8. South Oldham 2-1 65

9. Southwestern 0-2 47

10. Greenwood 2-1 46

Others receiving votes: Madisonville 14, Pulaski County 13, Dixie Heights 11, Conner 8, Collins 7, Grayson County 6, Moore 5, Montgomery County 4, Atherton 3, Muhlenberg County 2, North Laurel 2, Madison Southern 1.

Class 4A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Boyle County (22) 3-0 238

2. (tie) Corbin (1) 2-0 200

2. (tie) Covington Catholic (1) 3-0 200

4. Paducah Tilghman 3-0 160

5. Franklin County 3-0 150

6. Ashland Blazer 3-0 124

7. (tie) Johnson Central 1-2 51

7. (tie) Logan County 3-0 51

9. Wayne County 3-0 42

10. Taylor County 2-1 39

Others receiving votes: Mason County 24, Bardstown 15, Jeffersontown 6, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Shelby County 3, Warren East 3, Western Hills 3, Henry County 2, North Oldham 2, Perry County Central 2, Harrison County 1.

Class 3A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Christian Academy (24) 3-0 240

2. Central 1-2 174

3. Belfry 2-1 149

4. Lexington Catholic 1-2 147

5. Bell County 3-0 145

6. Lloyd Memorial 3-0 89

7. Hart County 3-0 78

8. Union County 3-0 73

9. Mercer County 3-0 68

10. Franklin-Simpson 3-0 60

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 46, Lawrence County 18, Clay County 9, McLean County 7, Elizabethtown 4, Hopkins County Central 4, Rockcastle County 4, Hancock County 2, Adair County 1, Estill County 1, Marion County 1.

Class 2A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Beechwood (12) 3-0 225

2. Lexington Christian (11) 2-1 221

3. Owensboro Catholic (1) 3-0 186

4. Mayfield 2-1 183

5. Murray 3-0 133

6. Somerset 2-1 96

7. Shelby Valley 2-1 85

8. Green County 2-1 53

9. Breathitt County 1-2 51

10. (tie) Bracken County 2-1 19

10. (tie) Walton-Verona 1-1 19

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 12, Pike County Central 11, Metcalfe County 8, Crittenden County 5, Leslie County 4, East Ridge 2, Martin County 2, Washington County 2, Danville 1.

Class A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Pikeville (21) 2-1 235

2. Raceland 1-1 198

3. Campbellsville (2) 3-0 173

4. Newport Central Catholic 2-1 163

5. Kentucky Country Day (1) 3-0 140

6. Paris 3-0 91

7. Louisville Holy Cross 2-1 79

8. Sayre 3-0 78

9. Bethlehem 2-1 51

10. Middlesboro 2-1 40

Others receiving votes: Hazard 34, Newport 9, Covington Holy Cross 8, Bishop Brossart 6, Eminence 4, Williamsburg 2, Trimble County 2, Lynn Camp 1.

Voters: Chelsea Parker (The Paducah Sun), Scott Brown (YourSportsEdge.com), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Kaden Gaylord-Day (WBKO-TV), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Dominique Yates (WLKY-TV), Brooks Holton (The Courier Journal), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), Kent Spencer (WHAS-TV), Derek Brightwell (Shelbyville Sentinel-News), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Brian Milam (WKYT-TV), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Nate Johnson (WYMT-TV), John Henson (HarlanCountySports.com), Steve LeMaster (Floyd County Chronicle), Randy White (Pikeville Appalachian News-Express), Matthew Sparks (Ashland Daily Independent).

