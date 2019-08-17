This is the No. 1 food to avoid at buffets at all costs, according to a restaurant owner

We've all been at a buffet at some point in our lives. With stations filled with endless amounts of food from any cuisine you can imagine, tiny desserts and a ridiculously wide assortment of seafood, there's probably a good chance a couple of questions have come across your mind as you've sat and gorged on a plate piled high with food.

In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, an owner of an all-you-can-eat buffet answered the questions about the buffet industry that people on the internet have been dying to know.

One user asked: "What is one item you would advise people to stay away from at an all you can eat buffet?"

The buffet owner revealed you should avoid crab legs at all costs. "I have seen Chinese buffets at the fish market going and buying bottom of the barrel seafood including crab legs past their prime. And then they don't steam them properly either to save on volume."

Surprisingly, the sushi is "relatively safe to eat in a busy place."

"The health code standards in the region of raw food are very strict, and you cannot skimp out on prices of salmon and tuna fillet," the owner said.

And as far as those tiny pieces of cheesecakes and sponge cakes go, it turns out it's all made by the same factory.



"The ingredients used are not half bad, but they lack preservatives to help it taste fresh. Some customers do say they get hard after some time on the trays. But I doubt these factories hire any food scientist to prevent them from turning into cardboard."





Other highlights of the AMA session include why buffets are always running out of chicken wings (it takes longer to cook) and what happens to the leftover food (most are usually reprocessed into dishes like soup for the next day).

