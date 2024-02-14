Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 15 boys high school basketball teams of the 2023-24 season, according to the Feb. 14 poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Boys Top 15
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Monday’s games:
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Great Crossing (16) 26-1 240 1
2. Lexington Catholic 24-2 219 2
3. Newport 24-3 197 3
4. Trinity 20-5 190 4
5. Lyon County 23-3 177 5
6. Covington Catholic 21-5 160 6
7. St. Xavier 23-3 137 7
8. (tie) Bowling Green 23-5 108 8
8. (tie) Evangel Christian 21-5 108 10
10. George Rogers Clark 24-2 82 9
11. Manual 21-3 73 T11
12. Harlan County 22-4 64 T11
13. North Oldham 22-3 60 13
14. Woodford County 21-5 28 NR
15. Frederick Douglass 16-9 19 14
Others receiving votes: Bryan Station 11, Cooper 10, Boyd County 9, DeSales 9, Henderson County 8, Adair County 3, Henry Clay 3, Hazard 2, Pikeville 2, Male 1.
How @HLpreps voted
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Region-by-region top fives
1st Region
Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun
1. Calloway County
2. Murray
3. McCracken County
4. Marshall County
5. St. Mary
2nd Region
Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM
1. Lyon County
2. Henderson County
3. University Heights
4. Madisonville
5. Christian County
3rd Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Daviess County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Butler County
4. Owensboro
5. Ohio County
4th Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Bowling Green
2. Warren Central
3. Warren East
4. Clinton County
5. Barren County
5th Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News
1. North Hardin
2. Adair County
3. Elizabethtown
4. LaRue County
5. Washington County
6th Region
Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV
1. Evangel Christian
2. DeSales
3. Fairdale
4. Butler
5. Louisville Holy Cross
7th Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Trinity
2. St. Xavier
3. Manual
4. Male
5. Eastern
8th Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. North Oldham
2. Oldham County
3. Woodford County
4. Walton-Verona
5. Spencer County
9th Region
Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Newport
2. Cooper
3. Covington Catholic
4. Lloyd Memorial
5. Boone County
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Campbell County
3. Mason County
4. Harrison County
5. Augusta
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Great Crossing
2. Lexington Catholic
3. Bryan Station
4. Henry Clay
5. Frederick Douglass
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Danville Christian
2. Wayne County
3. Pulaski County
4. Boyle County
5. Lincoln County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. Harlan County
2. Bell County
3. Clay County
4. Corbin
5. Whitley County
14th Region
Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation
1. Hazard
2. Breathitt County
3. Knott County Central
4. Perry County Central
5. Estill County
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Martin County
3. Pike County Central
4. Magoffin County
5. Lawrence County
16th Region
James Collier, WLGC-FM
1. Boyd County
2. Fleming County
3. Ashland Blazer
4. Rowan County
5. Morgan County
Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls high school basketball media rankings?