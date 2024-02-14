Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys high school basketball media rankings?

Below are the top 15 boys high school basketball teams of the 2023-24 season, according to the Feb. 14 poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.

Boys Top 15

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Monday’s games:

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Great Crossing (16) 26-1 240 1

2. Lexington Catholic 24-2 219 2

3. Newport 24-3 197 3

4. Trinity 20-5 190 4

5. Lyon County 23-3 177 5

6. Covington Catholic 21-5 160 6

7. St. Xavier 23-3 137 7

8. (tie) Bowling Green 23-5 108 8

8. (tie) Evangel Christian 21-5 108 10

10. George Rogers Clark 24-2 82 9

11. Manual 21-3 73 T11

12. Harlan County 22-4 64 T11

13. North Oldham 22-3 60 13

14. Woodford County 21-5 28 NR

15. Frederick Douglass 16-9 19 14

Others receiving votes: Bryan Station 11, Cooper 10, Boyd County 9, DeSales 9, Henderson County 8, Adair County 3, Henry Clay 3, Hazard 2, Pikeville 2, Male 1.

How @HLpreps voted

1

Great Crossing

2

Newport

3

Lexington Catholic

4

Lyon County

5

Trinity

6

Covington Catholic

7

St. Xavier

8

Manual

9

North Oldham

10

Evangel Christian

11

Bowling Green

12

George Rogers Clark

13

Boyd County

14

Harlan County

15

Bryan Station

Lexington Catholic Tyler Doyle (3) shoots the ball against Great Crossing Junius Burrell (5) during 11th Region Tournament semifinals game at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond on March 4, 2023.
Region-by-region top fives

1st Region

Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun

1. Calloway County

2. Murray

3. McCracken County

4. Marshall County

5. St. Mary

2nd Region

Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM

1. Lyon County

2. Henderson County

3. University Heights

4. Madisonville

5. Christian County

3rd Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Daviess County

2. Owensboro Catholic

3. Butler County

4. Owensboro

5. Ohio County

4th Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Bowling Green

2. Warren Central

3. Warren East

4. Clinton County

5. Barren County

5th Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News

1. North Hardin

2. Adair County

3. Elizabethtown

4. LaRue County

5. Washington County

6th Region

Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV

1. Evangel Christian

2. DeSales

3. Fairdale

4. Butler

5. Louisville Holy Cross

7th Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Trinity

2. St. Xavier

3. Manual

4. Male

5. Eastern

8th Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. North Oldham

2. Oldham County

3. Woodford County

4. Walton-Verona

5. Spencer County

9th Region

Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Newport

2. Cooper

3. Covington Catholic

4. Lloyd Memorial

5. Boone County

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Campbell County

3. Mason County

4. Harrison County

5. Augusta

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Great Crossing

2. Lexington Catholic

3. Bryan Station

4. Henry Clay

5. Frederick Douglass

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Danville Christian

2. Wayne County

3. Pulaski County

4. Boyle County

5. Lincoln County

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. Harlan County

2. Bell County

3. Clay County

4. Corbin

5. Whitley County

14th Region

Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation

1. Hazard

2. Breathitt County

3. Knott County Central

4. Perry County Central

5. Estill County

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Martin County

3. Pike County Central

4. Magoffin County

5. Lawrence County

16th Region

James Collier, WLGC-FM

1. Boyd County

2. Fleming County

3. Ashland Blazer

4. Rowan County

5. Morgan County

