Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls high school basketball media rankings?

Below are the top 15 girls high school basketball teams of the 2023-24 season, according to the Feb. 14 poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.

Girls Top 15

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Monday’s games:

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (16) 19-7 240 1

2. Cooper 21-4 217 2

3. George Rogers Clark 23-3 212 3

4. Covington Holy Cross 22-5 159 5

5. Pikeville 20-4 149 4

6. Owensboro Catholic 20-4 145 7

7. McCracken County 20-4 130 6

8. Anderson County 22-2 122 8

9. Franklin-Simpson 25-1 116 9

10. Ashland Blazer 20-5 86 10

11. Butler 19-7 54 11

12. Franklin County 20-6 50 15

13. Notre Dame 19-5 43 T13

14. Ryle 17-8 42 12

15. North Laurel 19-5 38 T13

Others receiving votes: Russell 24, Pulaski County 16, Boyd County 12, Frederick Douglass 12, Corbin 10, Johnson Central 10, Simon Kenton 9, Bethlehem 6, Danville Christian 6, Meade County 5, Pineville 4, Assumption 3.

How @HLpreps voted

1

Sacred Heart

2

Cooper

3

George Rogers Clark

4

Covington Holy Cross

5

Owensboro Catholic

6

Franklin-Simpson

7

Franklin County

8

Pikeville

9

McCracken County

10

North Laurel

11

Butler

12

Ashland Blazer

13

Ryle

14

Simon Kenton

15

Frederick Douglass

Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe (11) passes the ball against Danville during the All “A” Classic girls tournament quarterfinals game at EKU McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Jan. 27, 2023.
Region-by-region top fives

1st Region

Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Calloway County

3. Graves County

4. Marshall County

5. Mayfield

2nd Region

Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM

1. Henderson County

2. Christian County

3. Madisonville

4. Lyon County

5. Crittenden County

3rd Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Daviess County

3. Owensboro

4. Breckinridge County

5. Meade County

4th Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Franklin-Simpson

2. Warren East

3. Bowling Green

4. Barren County

5. Metcalfe County

5th Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News

1. Taylor County

2. Bethlehem

3. North Hardin

4. Bardstown

5. Green County

6th Region

Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV

1. Butler

2. Whitefield Academy

3. Mercy

4. Bullitt East

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

7th Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Sacred Heart

2. Assumption

3. Central

4. Manual

5. Christian Academy-Louisville

8th Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Anderson County

2. Simon Kenton

3. Grant County

4. Spencer County

5. South Oldham

9th Region

Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Cooper

2. Covington Holy Cross

3. Ryle

4. Notre Dame

5. Highlands

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Campbell County

4. Scott

5. Bishop Brossart

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Franklin County

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Henry Clay

4. Madison Central

5. Tates Creek

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Danville Christian

2. West Jessamine

3. Southwestern

4. Pulaski County

5. Boyle County

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. North Laurel

2. Corbin

3. South Laurel

4. Knox Central

5. Pineville

14th Region

Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation

1. Owsley County

2. Letcher County Central

3. Knott County Central

4. Perry County Central

5. Leslie County

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Johnson Central

3. Martin County

4. Paintsville

5. Shelby Valley

16th Region

James Collier, WLGC-FM

1. Ashland Blazer

2. Russell

3. Boyd County

4. Fleming County

5. Bath County

