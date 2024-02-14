Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 15 girls high school basketball teams of the 2023-24 season, according to the Feb. 14 poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Girls Top 15
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Monday’s games:
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Sacred Heart (16) 19-7 240 1
2. Cooper 21-4 217 2
3. George Rogers Clark 23-3 212 3
4. Covington Holy Cross 22-5 159 5
5. Pikeville 20-4 149 4
6. Owensboro Catholic 20-4 145 7
7. McCracken County 20-4 130 6
8. Anderson County 22-2 122 8
9. Franklin-Simpson 25-1 116 9
10. Ashland Blazer 20-5 86 10
11. Butler 19-7 54 11
12. Franklin County 20-6 50 15
13. Notre Dame 19-5 43 T13
14. Ryle 17-8 42 12
15. North Laurel 19-5 38 T13
Others receiving votes: Russell 24, Pulaski County 16, Boyd County 12, Frederick Douglass 12, Corbin 10, Johnson Central 10, Simon Kenton 9, Bethlehem 6, Danville Christian 6, Meade County 5, Pineville 4, Assumption 3.
Region-by-region top fives
1st Region
Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Calloway County
3. Graves County
4. Marshall County
5. Mayfield
2nd Region
Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM
1. Henderson County
2. Christian County
3. Madisonville
4. Lyon County
5. Crittenden County
3rd Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Daviess County
3. Owensboro
4. Breckinridge County
5. Meade County
4th Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Franklin-Simpson
2. Warren East
3. Bowling Green
4. Barren County
5. Metcalfe County
5th Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News
1. Taylor County
2. Bethlehem
3. North Hardin
4. Bardstown
5. Green County
6th Region
Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV
1. Butler
2. Whitefield Academy
3. Mercy
4. Bullitt East
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
7th Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Sacred Heart
2. Assumption
3. Central
4. Manual
5. Christian Academy-Louisville
8th Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Anderson County
2. Simon Kenton
3. Grant County
4. Spencer County
5. South Oldham
9th Region
Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Cooper
2. Covington Holy Cross
3. Ryle
4. Notre Dame
5. Highlands
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Montgomery County
3. Campbell County
4. Scott
5. Bishop Brossart
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Franklin County
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Henry Clay
4. Madison Central
5. Tates Creek
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Danville Christian
2. West Jessamine
3. Southwestern
4. Pulaski County
5. Boyle County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Corbin
3. South Laurel
4. Knox Central
5. Pineville
14th Region
Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation
1. Owsley County
2. Letcher County Central
3. Knott County Central
4. Perry County Central
5. Leslie County
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Johnson Central
3. Martin County
4. Paintsville
5. Shelby Valley
16th Region
James Collier, WLGC-FM
1. Ashland Blazer
2. Russell
3. Boyd County
4. Fleming County
5. Bath County
