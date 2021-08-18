From No. 1 to No. 382, we’ve ranked every public HS football team in North Carolina
Each week, Talking Preps correspondent Chris Hughes will provide a statewide ranking of the top public schools by class.
In Week One, Hughes provides a ranking of all schools in each class.
Here are his statewide rankings
North Carolina 4A football rankings
Rank
School
Record
1
Chambers
(10-1)
2
Hough
(8-1)
3
Grimsley
(10-0)
4
Butler
(8-2)
5
Rolesville
(9-1)
6
Cardinal Gibbons
(9-1)
7
Richmond
(4-1)
8
Cleveland
(10-1)
9
Myers Park
(9-1)
10
New Bern
(7-2)
11
Charlotte Catholic
(9-1)
12
South View
(7-2)
13
Glenn
(5-2)
14
East Forsyth
(3-4)
15
Wake Forest
(7-2)
16
Providence
(7-2)
17
Mount Tabor
(11-0)
18
Weddington
(6-1)
19
Northern Guilford
(5-2)
20
West Forsyth
(4-1)
21
Hickory Ridge
(5-3)
22
Ardrey Kell
(6-2)
23
Hoggard
(8-1)
24
Panther Creek
(8-1)
25
Mallard Creek
(4-3)
26
Apex Friendship
(7-1)
27
Clayton
(8-2)
28
Porter Ridge
(4-3)
29
Pine Forest
(4-3)
30
Hillside
(6-2)
31
A.C. Reynolds
(7-2)
32
Asheville
(5-3)
33
South Mecklenburg
(4-3)
34
T.C. Roberson
(7-2)
35
Northwest Guilford
(6-2)
36
Southeast Guilford
(6-2)
37
Leesville Road
(5-3)
38
Olympic
(6-2)
39
Millbrook
(5-3)
40
Heritage
(4-2)
41
Sanderson
(3-3)
42
D.H. Conley
(5-2)
43
Davie County
(5-2)
44
Reagan
(3-4)
45
Lake Norman
(5-2)
46
Watauga
(5-2)
47
Marvin Ridge
(4-2)
48
Independence
(2-5)
49
Mooresville
(2-5)
50
A.L. Brown
(6-2)
51
Southern Alamance
(4-3)
52
Middle Creek
(6-2)
53
Pinecrest
(6-3)
54
Jack Britt
(4-2)
55
Riverside
(0-6)
56
Holly Springs
(4-4)
57
Cox Mill
(3-4)
58
Alexander Central
(5-3)
59
New Hanover
(2-2)
60
Laney
(2-5)
61
Page
(0-7)
62
North Mecklenburg
(1-6)
63
Hoke County
(2-5)
64
West Cabarrus
(3-4)
65
Cuthbertson
(2-5)
66
Gray’s Creek
(4-2)
67
Green Hope
(4-2)
68
Knightdale
(4-3)
69
South Caldwell
(3-3)
70
Garner
(3-4)
71
Ragsdale
(3-4)
72
Southeast Raleigh
(2-5)
73
Chapel Hill
(5-2)
74
R.J. Reynolds
(1-6)
75
Southwest Guilford
(4-3)
76
Northern Durham
(1-4)
77
Rocky River
(3-4)
78
South Iredell
(3-4)
79
Hopewell
(1-6)
80
Overhills
(3-4)
81
Purnell Swett
(0-5)
82
Topsail
(4-3)
83
Berry
(3-4)
84
McDowell
(3-3)
85
Wakefield
(1-6)
86
Fuquay-Varina
(3-4)
87
Cary
(3-3)
88
Corinth Holders
(1-5)
89
Broughton
(2-5)
90
Sun Valley
(0-6)
91
Jordan
(2-5)
92
East Mecklenburg
(1-6)
93
Lumberton
(0-3)
94
South Garner
(1-6)
95
Green Level
(1-4)
96
Athens Drive
(3-4)
97
Enloe
(0-7)
98
Harding
(0-7)
99
Piedmont
(1-4)
100
Garinger
(0-7)
101
Ashley
(0-6)
102
Western Guilford
(1-5)
103
Apex
(0-6)
104
Parkland
(0-5)
105
East Chapel Hill
(0-0)
106
Willow Spring
(0-0)
North Carolina 3A football rankings
1
J.H. Rose
(6-1)
2
Lee County
(8-1)
3
Dudley
(8-2)
4
Scotland
(4-2)
5
Havelock
(10-1)
6
Eastern Alamance
(6-2)
7
Crest
(6-2)
8
Jacksonville
(5-2)
9
North Davidson
(8-2)
10
Terry Sanford
(6-2)
11
Oak Grove
(6-3)
12
Statesville
(6-2)
13
Kings Mountain
(8-1)
14
East Lincoln
(5-2)
15
Western Alamance
(9-1)
16
Rocky Mount
(6-2)
17
Southern Durham
(5-2)
18
West Charlotte
(2-5)
19
Northwood
(6-3)
20
Northern Nash
(4-2)
21
West Brunswick
(6-2)
22
Hibriten
(7-1)
23
South Point
(5-2)
24
Southern Nash
(3-4)
25
Fike
(2-4)
26
Cape Fear
(3-3)
27
Eastern Guilford
(4-2)
28
Seventy-First
(2-4)
29
Pisgah
(6-2)
30
North Brunswick
(2-4)
31
J.B. Hunt
(4-3)
32
Croatan
(7-2)
33
Ashe County
(7-1)
34
West Carteret
(5-3)
35
Ledford
(4-3)
36
South Central
(3-3)
37
Walter Williams
(2-4)
38
Southern Guilford
(5-3)
39
West Rowan
(4-4)
40
Concord
(2-5)
41
Parkwood
(2-5)
42
Franklin
(4-3)
43
North Lincoln
(4-3)
44
West Johnston
(5-2)
45
Person County
(4-3)
46
High Point Central
(2-5)
47
Forestview
(4-3)
48
Ashbrook
(4-3)
49
Central Cabarrus
(3-4)
50
West Mecklenburg
(1-6)
51
Hunter Huss
(2-4)
52
Carson
(3-4)
53
North Buncombe
(4-3)
54
North Henderson
(4-3)
55
Franklinton
(3-4)
56
Rockingham County
(3-4)
57
Erwin
(3-4)
58
Hickory
(0-7)
59
Northwest Cabarrus
(1-6)
60
Stuart Cramer
(1-6)
61
Smoky Mountain
(2-5)
62
Central Davidson
(5-2)
63
Orange
(3-3)
64
Triton
(4-3)
65
Currituck County
(4-2)
66
Richlands
(3-2)
67
Freedom
(2-4)
68
Smithfield-Selma
(2-5)
69
South Johnston
(2-5)
70
Tuscola
(2-5)
71
Montgomery Central
(1-4)
72
Westover
(1-5)
73
West Henderson
(1-6)
74
East Wake
(2-4)
75
South Brunswick
(3-4)
76
East Rowan
(2-5)
77
E.E. Smith
(1-5)
78
Union Pines
(4-3)
79
White Oak
(1-6)
80
Northside
(1-6)
81
Vance County
(1-2)
82
Swansboro
(2-4)
83
St. Stephens
(2-5)
84
West Iredell
(1-6)
85
C.B. Aycock
(1-6)
86
Douglas Byrd
(0-6)
87
South Rowan
(2-5)
88
Harnett Central
(2-5)
89
Asheboro
(0-7)
90
First Flight
(2-4)
91
Fred T. Foard
(1-5)
92
Southern Lee
(2-5)
93
Dixon
(1-5)
94
Southern Wayne
(0-6)
95
Enka
(1-6)
96
Ben L. Smith
(0-6)
97
East Henderson
(0-7)
98
Western Harnett
(0-7)
99
Carrboro
(0-7)
100
Northeast Guilford
(0-7)
101
North Gaston
(0-7)
102
North Iredell
(0-6)
103
Atkins
(0-4)
104
Monroe CATA
(0-4)
105
Lake Norman Charter
(0-0)
106
Cedar Ridge
(0-6)
North Carolina 2A football rankings
1
Reidsville
(10-0)
2
Burns
(6-3)
3
Shelby
(6-3)
4
Monroe
(7-3)
5
Salisbury
(9-2)
6
Northeastern
(6-3)
7
Clinton
(7-1)
8
St. Pauls
(8-1)
9
Washington
(7-2)
10
Hendersonville
(7-3)
11
Wallace-Rose Hill
(5-4)
12
East Duplin
(3-4)
13
West Craven
(4-1)
14
Southwest Onslow
(4-2)
15
Maiden
(6-1)
16
Chase
(4-3)
17
Whiteville
(3-3)
18
J.M. Robinson
(5-3)
19
Mount Pleasant
(8-1)
20
Randleman
(7-1)
21
Brevard
(4-3)
22
SouthWest Edgecombe
(6-3)
23
Princeton
(7-1)
24
Polk County
(6-2)
25
John A. Holmes
(6-1)
26
East Surry
(9-2)
27
North Stanly
(6-1)
28
Kinston
(5-2)
29
Forbush
(6-1)
30
Bunker Hill
(6-2)
31
East Bladen
(5-2)
32
R-S Central
(4-3)
33
South Granville
(5-3)
34
Walkertown
(4-1)
35
Hertford County
(4-2)
36
Bartlett Yancey
(4-2)
37
Cummings
(4-3)
38
Midway
(5-2)
39
Red Springs
(4-2)
40
West Stanly
(3-1)
41
West Lincoln
(5-3)
42
East Carteret
(6-3)
43
East Burke
(4-3)
44
Wilkes Central
(4-2)
45
Roanoke Rapids
(5-2)
46
James Kenan
(3-4)
47
South Columbus
(3-3)
48
Forest Hills
(2-5)
49
Providence Grove
(4-3)
50
Ayden-Grifton
(4-3)
51
Newton-Conover
(2-4)
52
Anson County
(2-3)
53
Farmville Central
(1-6)
54
Goldsboro
(3-4)
55
Beddingfield
(4-3)
56
Louisburg
(6-3)
57
Surry Central
(4-3)
58
Southwestern Randolph
(3-3)
59
North Forsyth
(3-3)
60
T.W. Andrews
(2-3)
61
North Surry
(3-3)
62
West Davidson
(2-5)
63
Pine Lake Prep
(8-1)
64
Community School of Davidson
(5-3)
65
Camden County
(1-6)
66
North Lenoir
(3-4)
67
West Stokes
(2-4)
68
Bunn
(3-4)
69
Bandys
(1-5)
70
West Caldwell
(3-4)
71
Fairmont
(1-5)
72
North Pitt
(2-4)
73
Owen
(3-3)
74
West Wilkes
(3-4)
75
Lincolnton
(1-5)
76
South Lenoir
(1-5)
77
Eastern Wayne
(2-4)
78
Manteo
(2-5)
79
Patton
(1-6)
80
East Davidson
(2-5)
81
Spring Creek
(2-4)
82
Nash Central
(2-4)
83
Wheatmore
(2-3)
84
Greene Central
(1-6)
85
McMichael
(2-6)
86
North Wilkes
(1-6)
87
East Gaston
(2-5)
88
J.F. Webb
(1-6)
89
Morehead
(1-5)
90
Graham
(1-5)
91
Lexington
(0-7)
92
West Bladen
(0-6)
93
North Johnston
(0-7)
94
Trinity
(1-4)
95
Granville Central
(1-5)
96
Jordan-Matthews
(0-7)
97
Madison
(0-5)
98
Trask
(0-6)
99
Pasquotank County
(0-0)
100
East Rutherford
(0-7)
101
Seaforth
(0-0)
North Carolina 1A football rankings
1
Tarboro
(9-0)
2
Mountain Heritage
(7-2)
3
Murphy
(10-1)
4
Eastern Randolph
(5-2)
5
Robbinsville
(9-1)
6
Thomas Jefferson
(6-1)
7
Mitchell
(7-1)
8
Mount Airy
(4-3)
9
Winston-Salem Prep
(5-3)
10
Draughn
(5-2)
11
Perquimans
(4-2)
12
Northside
(8-3)
13
Northampton County
(3-4)
14
Rosewood
(6-2)
15
East Wilkes
(2-4)
16
Mountain Island Charter
(2-5)
17
Elkin
(6-2)
18
Thomasville
(3-3)
19
North Rowan
(5-3)
20
Starmount
(3-4)
21
Hobbton
(2-6)
22
Cherokee
(1-5)
23
Pender County
(2-4)
24
Andrews
(4-3)
25
Riverside Martin
(1-5)
26
North Moore
(4-4)
27
Swain County
(2-4)
28
Avery County
(2-3)
29
Hayesville
(2-5)
30
Southside
(2-4)
30
North Duplin
(3-5)
32
South Stokes
(2-5)
33
Pamlico County
(5-3)
34
Bear Grass Charter
(4-2)
35
Warren County
(2-4)
36
West Columbus
(2-4)
37
North Edgecombe
(2-4)
38
Carver
(1-6)
39
Washington County
(0-0)
40
North Stokes
(3-4)
41
Lakewood
(1-6)
42
South Stanly
(2-2)
43
Bishop McGuinness
(2-5)
44
Alleghany
(1-5)
45
Christ the King
(3-4)
46
Cherryville
(2-5)
47
Jones Senior
(0-1)
48
Chatham Central
(1-3)
49
Gates County
(0-3)
50
Highland Tech
(1-4)
51
Albemarle
(1-2)
52
Bessemer City
(1-6)
53
Rosman
(0-6)
54
South Davidson
(0-6)
55
Union Academy
(1-4)
56
Bertie
(0-0)
57
East Columbus
(0-0)
58
KIPP Pride
(0-0)
59
Lejeune
(0-0)
60
Northwest Halifax
(0-0)
61
Rocky Mount Prep
(0-0)
62
South Creek
(0-3)
63
Southeast Halifax
(0-0)
64
Weldon
(0-0)
65
Union
(0-6)
66
Columbia
(0-0)
67
Mattamuskeet
(0-0)
68
Cape Hatteras
(0-0)