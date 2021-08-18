From No. 1 to No. 382, we’ve ranked every public HS football team in North Carolina

Each week, Talking Preps correspondent Chris Hughes will provide a statewide ranking of the top public schools by class.

In Week One, Hughes provides a ranking of all schools in each class.

Here are his statewide rankings

North Carolina 4A football rankings

Rank School Record 1 Chambers (10-1) 2 Hough (8-1) 3 Grimsley (10-0) 4 Butler (8-2) 5 Rolesville (9-1) 6 Cardinal Gibbons (9-1) 7 Richmond (4-1) 8 Cleveland (10-1) 9 Myers Park (9-1) 10 New Bern (7-2) 11 Charlotte Catholic (9-1) 12 South View (7-2) 13 Glenn (5-2) 14 East Forsyth (3-4) 15 Wake Forest (7-2) 16 Providence (7-2) 17 Mount Tabor (11-0) 18 Weddington (6-1) 19 Northern Guilford (5-2) 20 West Forsyth (4-1) 21 Hickory Ridge (5-3) 22 Ardrey Kell (6-2) 23 Hoggard (8-1) 24 Panther Creek (8-1) 25 Mallard Creek (4-3) 26 Apex Friendship (7-1) 27 Clayton (8-2) 28 Porter Ridge (4-3) 29 Pine Forest (4-3) 30 Hillside (6-2) 31 A.C. Reynolds (7-2) 32 Asheville (5-3) 33 South Mecklenburg (4-3) 34 T.C. Roberson (7-2) 35 Northwest Guilford (6-2) 36 Southeast Guilford (6-2) 37 Leesville Road (5-3) 38 Olympic (6-2) 39 Millbrook (5-3) 40 Heritage (4-2) 41 Sanderson (3-3) 42 D.H. Conley (5-2) 43 Davie County (5-2) 44 Reagan (3-4) 45 Lake Norman (5-2) 46 Watauga (5-2) 47 Marvin Ridge (4-2) 48 Independence (2-5) 49 Mooresville (2-5) 50 A.L. Brown (6-2) 51 Southern Alamance (4-3) 52 Middle Creek (6-2) 53 Pinecrest (6-3) 54 Jack Britt (4-2) 55 Riverside (0-6) 56 Holly Springs (4-4) 57 Cox Mill (3-4) 58 Alexander Central (5-3) 59 New Hanover (2-2) 60 Laney (2-5) 61 Page (0-7) 62 North Mecklenburg (1-6) 63 Hoke County (2-5) 64 West Cabarrus (3-4) 65 Cuthbertson (2-5) 66 Gray’s Creek (4-2) 67 Green Hope (4-2) 68 Knightdale (4-3) 69 South Caldwell (3-3) 70 Garner (3-4) 71 Ragsdale (3-4) 72 Southeast Raleigh (2-5) 73 Chapel Hill (5-2) 74 R.J. Reynolds (1-6) 75 Southwest Guilford (4-3) 76 Northern Durham (1-4) 77 Rocky River (3-4) 78 South Iredell (3-4) 79 Hopewell (1-6) 80 Overhills (3-4) 81 Purnell Swett (0-5) 82 Topsail (4-3) 83 Berry (3-4) 84 McDowell (3-3) 85 Wakefield (1-6) 86 Fuquay-Varina (3-4) 87 Cary (3-3) 88 Corinth Holders (1-5) 89 Broughton (2-5) 90 Sun Valley (0-6) 91 Jordan (2-5) 92 East Mecklenburg (1-6) 93 Lumberton (0-3) 94 South Garner (1-6) 95 Green Level (1-4) 96 Athens Drive (3-4) 97 Enloe (0-7) 98 Harding (0-7) 99 Piedmont (1-4) 100 Garinger (0-7) 101 Ashley (0-6) 102 Western Guilford (1-5) 103 Apex (0-6) 104 Parkland (0-5) 105 East Chapel Hill (0-0) 106 Willow Spring (0-0)

North Carolina 3A football rankings

1 J.H. Rose (6-1) 2 Lee County (8-1) 3 Dudley (8-2) 4 Scotland (4-2) 5 Havelock (10-1) 6 Eastern Alamance (6-2) 7 Crest (6-2) 8 Jacksonville (5-2) 9 North Davidson (8-2) 10 Terry Sanford (6-2) 11 Oak Grove (6-3) 12 Statesville (6-2) 13 Kings Mountain (8-1) 14 East Lincoln (5-2) 15 Western Alamance (9-1) 16 Rocky Mount (6-2) 17 Southern Durham (5-2) 18 West Charlotte (2-5) 19 Northwood (6-3) 20 Northern Nash (4-2) 21 West Brunswick (6-2) 22 Hibriten (7-1) 23 South Point (5-2) 24 Southern Nash (3-4) 25 Fike (2-4) 26 Cape Fear (3-3) 27 Eastern Guilford (4-2) 28 Seventy-First (2-4) 29 Pisgah (6-2) 30 North Brunswick (2-4) 31 J.B. Hunt (4-3) 32 Croatan (7-2) 33 Ashe County (7-1) 34 West Carteret (5-3) 35 Ledford (4-3) 36 South Central (3-3) 37 Walter Williams (2-4) 38 Southern Guilford (5-3) 39 West Rowan (4-4) 40 Concord (2-5) 41 Parkwood (2-5) 42 Franklin (4-3) 43 North Lincoln (4-3) 44 West Johnston (5-2) 45 Person County (4-3) 46 High Point Central (2-5) 47 Forestview (4-3) 48 Ashbrook (4-3) 49 Central Cabarrus (3-4) 50 West Mecklenburg (1-6) 51 Hunter Huss (2-4) 52 Carson (3-4) 53 North Buncombe (4-3) 54 North Henderson (4-3) 55 Franklinton (3-4) 56 Rockingham County (3-4) 57 Erwin (3-4) 58 Hickory (0-7) 59 Northwest Cabarrus (1-6) 60 Stuart Cramer (1-6) 61 Smoky Mountain (2-5) 62 Central Davidson (5-2) 63 Orange (3-3) 64 Triton (4-3) 65 Currituck County (4-2) 66 Richlands (3-2) 67 Freedom (2-4) 68 Smithfield-Selma (2-5) 69 South Johnston (2-5) 70 Tuscola (2-5) 71 Montgomery Central (1-4) 72 Westover (1-5) 73 West Henderson (1-6) 74 East Wake (2-4) 75 South Brunswick (3-4) 76 East Rowan (2-5) 77 E.E. Smith (1-5) 78 Union Pines (4-3) 79 White Oak (1-6) 80 Northside (1-6) 81 Vance County (1-2) 82 Swansboro (2-4) 83 St. Stephens (2-5) 84 West Iredell (1-6) 85 C.B. Aycock (1-6) 86 Douglas Byrd (0-6) 87 South Rowan (2-5) 88 Harnett Central (2-5) 89 Asheboro (0-7) 90 First Flight (2-4) 91 Fred T. Foard (1-5) 92 Southern Lee (2-5) 93 Dixon (1-5) 94 Southern Wayne (0-6) 95 Enka (1-6) 96 Ben L. Smith (0-6) 97 East Henderson (0-7) 98 Western Harnett (0-7) 99 Carrboro (0-7) 100 Northeast Guilford (0-7) 101 North Gaston (0-7) 102 North Iredell (0-6) 103 Atkins (0-4) 104 Monroe CATA (0-4) 105 Lake Norman Charter (0-0) 106 Cedar Ridge (0-6)

North Carolina 2A football rankings

1 Reidsville (10-0) 2 Burns (6-3) 3 Shelby (6-3) 4 Monroe (7-3) 5 Salisbury (9-2) 6 Northeastern (6-3) 7 Clinton (7-1) 8 St. Pauls (8-1) 9 Washington (7-2) 10 Hendersonville (7-3) 11 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-4) 12 East Duplin (3-4) 13 West Craven (4-1) 14 Southwest Onslow (4-2) 15 Maiden (6-1) 16 Chase (4-3) 17 Whiteville (3-3) 18 J.M. Robinson (5-3) 19 Mount Pleasant (8-1) 20 Randleman (7-1) 21 Brevard (4-3) 22 SouthWest Edgecombe (6-3) 23 Princeton (7-1) 24 Polk County (6-2) 25 John A. Holmes (6-1) 26 East Surry (9-2) 27 North Stanly (6-1) 28 Kinston (5-2) 29 Forbush (6-1) 30 Bunker Hill (6-2) 31 East Bladen (5-2) 32 R-S Central (4-3) 33 South Granville (5-3) 34 Walkertown (4-1) 35 Hertford County (4-2) 36 Bartlett Yancey (4-2) 37 Cummings (4-3) 38 Midway (5-2) 39 Red Springs (4-2) 40 West Stanly (3-1) 41 West Lincoln (5-3) 42 East Carteret (6-3) 43 East Burke (4-3) 44 Wilkes Central (4-2) 45 Roanoke Rapids (5-2) 46 James Kenan (3-4) 47 South Columbus (3-3) 48 Forest Hills (2-5) 49 Providence Grove (4-3) 50 Ayden-Grifton (4-3) 51 Newton-Conover (2-4) 52 Anson County (2-3) 53 Farmville Central (1-6) 54 Goldsboro (3-4) 55 Beddingfield (4-3) 56 Louisburg (6-3) 57 Surry Central (4-3) 58 Southwestern Randolph (3-3) 59 North Forsyth (3-3) 60 T.W. Andrews (2-3) 61 North Surry (3-3) 62 West Davidson (2-5) 63 Pine Lake Prep (8-1) 64 Community School of Davidson (5-3) 65 Camden County (1-6) 66 North Lenoir (3-4) 67 West Stokes (2-4) 68 Bunn (3-4) 69 Bandys (1-5) 70 West Caldwell (3-4) 71 Fairmont (1-5) 72 North Pitt (2-4) 73 Owen (3-3) 74 West Wilkes (3-4) 75 Lincolnton (1-5) 76 South Lenoir (1-5) 77 Eastern Wayne (2-4) 78 Manteo (2-5) 79 Patton (1-6) 80 East Davidson (2-5) 81 Spring Creek (2-4) 82 Nash Central (2-4) 83 Wheatmore (2-3) 84 Greene Central (1-6) 85 McMichael (2-6) 86 North Wilkes (1-6) 87 East Gaston (2-5) 88 J.F. Webb (1-6) 89 Morehead (1-5) 90 Graham (1-5) 91 Lexington (0-7) 92 West Bladen (0-6) 93 North Johnston (0-7) 94 Trinity (1-4) 95 Granville Central (1-5) 96 Jordan-Matthews (0-7) 97 Madison (0-5) 98 Trask (0-6) 99 Pasquotank County (0-0) 100 East Rutherford (0-7) 101 Seaforth (0-0)

North Carolina 1A football rankings