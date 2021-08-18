From No. 1 to No. 382, we’ve ranked every public HS football team in North Carolina

Chris Hughes, Langston Wertz Jr.
·9 min read

Each week, Talking Preps correspondent Chris Hughes will provide a statewide ranking of the top public schools by class.

In Week One, Hughes provides a ranking of all schools in each class.

Here are his statewide rankings

North Carolina 4A football rankings

Rank

School

Record

1

Chambers

(10-1)

2

Hough

(8-1)

3

Grimsley

(10-0)

4

Butler

(8-2)

5

Rolesville

(9-1)

6

Cardinal Gibbons

(9-1)

7

Richmond

(4-1)

8

Cleveland

(10-1)

9

Myers Park

(9-1)

10

New Bern

(7-2)

11

Charlotte Catholic

(9-1)

12

South View

(7-2)

13

Glenn

(5-2)

14

East Forsyth

(3-4)

15

Wake Forest

(7-2)

16

Providence

(7-2)

17

Mount Tabor

(11-0)

18

Weddington

(6-1)

19

Northern Guilford

(5-2)

20

West Forsyth

(4-1)

21

Hickory Ridge

(5-3)

22

Ardrey Kell

(6-2)

23

Hoggard

(8-1)

24

Panther Creek

(8-1)

25

Mallard Creek

(4-3)

26

Apex Friendship

(7-1)

27

Clayton

(8-2)

28

Porter Ridge

(4-3)

29

Pine Forest

(4-3)

30

Hillside

(6-2)

31

A.C. Reynolds

(7-2)

32

Asheville

(5-3)

33

South Mecklenburg

(4-3)

34

T.C. Roberson

(7-2)

35

Northwest Guilford

(6-2)

36

Southeast Guilford

(6-2)

37

Leesville Road

(5-3)

38

Olympic

(6-2)

39

Millbrook

(5-3)

40

Heritage

(4-2)

41

Sanderson

(3-3)

42

D.H. Conley

(5-2)

43

Davie County

(5-2)

44

Reagan

(3-4)

45

Lake Norman

(5-2)

46

Watauga

(5-2)

47

Marvin Ridge

(4-2)

48

Independence

(2-5)

49

Mooresville

(2-5)

50

A.L. Brown

(6-2)

51

Southern Alamance

(4-3)

52

Middle Creek

(6-2)

53

Pinecrest

(6-3)

54

Jack Britt

(4-2)

55

Riverside

(0-6)

56

Holly Springs

(4-4)

57

Cox Mill

(3-4)

58

Alexander Central

(5-3)

59

New Hanover

(2-2)

60

Laney

(2-5)

61

Page

(0-7)

62

North Mecklenburg

(1-6)

63

Hoke County

(2-5)

64

West Cabarrus

(3-4)

65

Cuthbertson

(2-5)

66

Gray’s Creek

(4-2)

67

Green Hope

(4-2)

68

Knightdale

(4-3)

69

South Caldwell

(3-3)

70

Garner

(3-4)

71

Ragsdale

(3-4)

72

Southeast Raleigh

(2-5)

73

Chapel Hill

(5-2)

74

R.J. Reynolds

(1-6)

75

Southwest Guilford

(4-3)

76

Northern Durham

(1-4)

77

Rocky River

(3-4)

78

South Iredell

(3-4)

79

Hopewell

(1-6)

80

Overhills

(3-4)

81

Purnell Swett

(0-5)

82

Topsail

(4-3)

83

Berry

(3-4)

84

McDowell

(3-3)

85

Wakefield

(1-6)

86

Fuquay-Varina

(3-4)

87

Cary

(3-3)

88

Corinth Holders

(1-5)

89

Broughton

(2-5)

90

Sun Valley

(0-6)

91

Jordan

(2-5)

92

East Mecklenburg

(1-6)

93

Lumberton

(0-3)

94

South Garner

(1-6)

95

Green Level

(1-4)

96

Athens Drive

(3-4)

97

Enloe

(0-7)

98

Harding

(0-7)

99

Piedmont

(1-4)

100

Garinger

(0-7)

101

Ashley

(0-6)

102

Western Guilford

(1-5)

103

Apex

(0-6)

104

Parkland

(0-5)

105

East Chapel Hill

(0-0)

106

Willow Spring

(0-0)

North Carolina 3A football rankings

1

J.H. Rose

(6-1)

2

Lee County

(8-1)

3

Dudley

(8-2)

4

Scotland

(4-2)

5

Havelock

(10-1)

6

Eastern Alamance

(6-2)

7

Crest

(6-2)

8

Jacksonville

(5-2)

9

North Davidson

(8-2)

10

Terry Sanford

(6-2)

11

Oak Grove

(6-3)

12

Statesville

(6-2)

13

Kings Mountain

(8-1)

14

East Lincoln

(5-2)

15

Western Alamance

(9-1)

16

Rocky Mount

(6-2)

17

Southern Durham

(5-2)

18

West Charlotte

(2-5)

19

Northwood

(6-3)

20

Northern Nash

(4-2)

21

West Brunswick

(6-2)

22

Hibriten

(7-1)

23

South Point

(5-2)

24

Southern Nash

(3-4)

25

Fike

(2-4)

26

Cape Fear

(3-3)

27

Eastern Guilford

(4-2)

28

Seventy-First

(2-4)

29

Pisgah

(6-2)

30

North Brunswick

(2-4)

31

J.B. Hunt

(4-3)

32

Croatan

(7-2)

33

Ashe County

(7-1)

34

West Carteret

(5-3)

35

Ledford

(4-3)

36

South Central

(3-3)

37

Walter Williams

(2-4)

38

Southern Guilford

(5-3)

39

West Rowan

(4-4)

40

Concord

(2-5)

41

Parkwood

(2-5)

42

Franklin

(4-3)

43

North Lincoln

(4-3)

44

West Johnston

(5-2)

45

Person County

(4-3)

46

High Point Central

(2-5)

47

Forestview

(4-3)

48

Ashbrook

(4-3)

49

Central Cabarrus

(3-4)

50

West Mecklenburg

(1-6)

51

Hunter Huss

(2-4)

52

Carson

(3-4)

53

North Buncombe

(4-3)

54

North Henderson

(4-3)

55

Franklinton

(3-4)

56

Rockingham County

(3-4)

57

Erwin

(3-4)

58

Hickory

(0-7)

59

Northwest Cabarrus

(1-6)

60

Stuart Cramer

(1-6)

61

Smoky Mountain

(2-5)

62

Central Davidson

(5-2)

63

Orange

(3-3)

64

Triton

(4-3)

65

Currituck County

(4-2)

66

Richlands

(3-2)

67

Freedom

(2-4)

68

Smithfield-Selma

(2-5)

69

South Johnston

(2-5)

70

Tuscola

(2-5)

71

Montgomery Central

(1-4)

72

Westover

(1-5)

73

West Henderson

(1-6)

74

East Wake

(2-4)

75

South Brunswick

(3-4)

76

East Rowan

(2-5)

77

E.E. Smith

(1-5)

78

Union Pines

(4-3)

79

White Oak

(1-6)

80

Northside

(1-6)

81

Vance County

(1-2)

82

Swansboro

(2-4)

83

St. Stephens

(2-5)

84

West Iredell

(1-6)

85

C.B. Aycock

(1-6)

86

Douglas Byrd

(0-6)

87

South Rowan

(2-5)

88

Harnett Central

(2-5)

89

Asheboro

(0-7)

90

First Flight

(2-4)

91

Fred T. Foard

(1-5)

92

Southern Lee

(2-5)

93

Dixon

(1-5)

94

Southern Wayne

(0-6)

95

Enka

(1-6)

96

Ben L. Smith

(0-6)

97

East Henderson

(0-7)

98

Western Harnett

(0-7)

99

Carrboro

(0-7)

100

Northeast Guilford

(0-7)

101

North Gaston

(0-7)

102

North Iredell

(0-6)

103

Atkins

(0-4)

104

Monroe CATA

(0-4)

105

Lake Norman Charter

(0-0)

106

Cedar Ridge

(0-6)

North Carolina 2A football rankings

1

Reidsville

(10-0)

2

Burns

(6-3)

3

Shelby

(6-3)

4

Monroe

(7-3)

5

Salisbury

(9-2)

6

Northeastern

(6-3)

7

Clinton

(7-1)

8

St. Pauls

(8-1)

9

Washington

(7-2)

10

Hendersonville

(7-3)

11

Wallace-Rose Hill

(5-4)

12

East Duplin

(3-4)

13

West Craven

(4-1)

14

Southwest Onslow

(4-2)

15

Maiden

(6-1)

16

Chase

(4-3)

17

Whiteville

(3-3)

18

J.M. Robinson

(5-3)

19

Mount Pleasant

(8-1)

20

Randleman

(7-1)

21

Brevard

(4-3)

22

SouthWest Edgecombe

(6-3)

23

Princeton

(7-1)

24

Polk County

(6-2)

25

John A. Holmes

(6-1)

26

East Surry

(9-2)

27

North Stanly

(6-1)

28

Kinston

(5-2)

29

Forbush

(6-1)

30

Bunker Hill

(6-2)

31

East Bladen

(5-2)

32

R-S Central

(4-3)

33

South Granville

(5-3)

34

Walkertown

(4-1)

35

Hertford County

(4-2)

36

Bartlett Yancey

(4-2)

37

Cummings

(4-3)

38

Midway

(5-2)

39

Red Springs

(4-2)

40

West Stanly

(3-1)

41

West Lincoln

(5-3)

42

East Carteret

(6-3)

43

East Burke

(4-3)

44

Wilkes Central

(4-2)

45

Roanoke Rapids

(5-2)

46

James Kenan

(3-4)

47

South Columbus

(3-3)

48

Forest Hills

(2-5)

49

Providence Grove

(4-3)

50

Ayden-Grifton

(4-3)

51

Newton-Conover

(2-4)

52

Anson County

(2-3)

53

Farmville Central

(1-6)

54

Goldsboro

(3-4)

55

Beddingfield

(4-3)

56

Louisburg

(6-3)

57

Surry Central

(4-3)

58

Southwestern Randolph

(3-3)

59

North Forsyth

(3-3)

60

T.W. Andrews

(2-3)

61

North Surry

(3-3)

62

West Davidson

(2-5)

63

Pine Lake Prep

(8-1)

64

Community School of Davidson

(5-3)

65

Camden County

(1-6)

66

North Lenoir

(3-4)

67

West Stokes

(2-4)

68

Bunn

(3-4)

69

Bandys

(1-5)

70

West Caldwell

(3-4)

71

Fairmont

(1-5)

72

North Pitt

(2-4)

73

Owen

(3-3)

74

West Wilkes

(3-4)

75

Lincolnton

(1-5)

76

South Lenoir

(1-5)

77

Eastern Wayne

(2-4)

78

Manteo

(2-5)

79

Patton

(1-6)

80

East Davidson

(2-5)

81

Spring Creek

(2-4)

82

Nash Central

(2-4)

83

Wheatmore

(2-3)

84

Greene Central

(1-6)

85

McMichael

(2-6)

86

North Wilkes

(1-6)

87

East Gaston

(2-5)

88

J.F. Webb

(1-6)

89

Morehead

(1-5)

90

Graham

(1-5)

91

Lexington

(0-7)

92

West Bladen

(0-6)

93

North Johnston

(0-7)

94

Trinity

(1-4)

95

Granville Central

(1-5)

96

Jordan-Matthews

(0-7)

97

Madison

(0-5)

98

Trask

(0-6)

99

Pasquotank County

(0-0)

100

East Rutherford

(0-7)

101

Seaforth

(0-0)

North Carolina 1A football rankings

1

Tarboro

(9-0)

2

Mountain Heritage

(7-2)

3

Murphy

(10-1)

4

Eastern Randolph

(5-2)

5

Robbinsville

(9-1)

6

Thomas Jefferson

(6-1)

7

Mitchell

(7-1)

8

Mount Airy

(4-3)

9

Winston-Salem Prep

(5-3)

10

Draughn

(5-2)

11

Perquimans

(4-2)

12

Northside

(8-3)

13

Northampton County

(3-4)

14

Rosewood

(6-2)

15

East Wilkes

(2-4)

16

Mountain Island Charter

(2-5)

17

Elkin

(6-2)

18

Thomasville

(3-3)

19

North Rowan

(5-3)

20

Starmount

(3-4)

21

Hobbton

(2-6)

22

Cherokee

(1-5)

23

Pender County

(2-4)

24

Andrews

(4-3)

25

Riverside Martin

(1-5)

26

North Moore

(4-4)

27

Swain County

(2-4)

28

Avery County

(2-3)

29

Hayesville

(2-5)

30

Southside

(2-4)

30

North Duplin

(3-5)

32

South Stokes

(2-5)

33

Pamlico County

(5-3)

34

Bear Grass Charter

(4-2)

35

Warren County

(2-4)

36

West Columbus

(2-4)

37

North Edgecombe

(2-4)

38

Carver

(1-6)

39

Washington County

(0-0)

40

North Stokes

(3-4)

41

Lakewood

(1-6)

42

South Stanly

(2-2)

43

Bishop McGuinness

(2-5)

44

Alleghany

(1-5)

45

Christ the King

(3-4)

46

Cherryville

(2-5)

47

Jones Senior

(0-1)

48

Chatham Central

(1-3)

49

Gates County

(0-3)

50

Highland Tech

(1-4)

51

Albemarle

(1-2)

52

Bessemer City

(1-6)

53

Rosman

(0-6)

54

South Davidson

(0-6)

55

Union Academy

(1-4)

56

Bertie

(0-0)

57

East Columbus

(0-0)

58

KIPP Pride

(0-0)

59

Lejeune

(0-0)

60

Northwest Halifax

(0-0)

61

Rocky Mount Prep

(0-0)

62

South Creek

(0-3)

63

Southeast Halifax

(0-0)

64

Weldon

(0-0)

65

Union

(0-6)

66

Columbia

(0-0)

67

Mattamuskeet

(0-0)

68

Cape Hatteras

(0-0)

