No. 1 Providence Day survives early stumble, beats the ‘school down the street’

Charlotte Christian first-year coach Chris James figured that if his team was going to upset the Carolina’s No. 1 ranked high school football team at home Friday, the Knights needed to force turnovers against Providence Day.

Well, Christian intercepted Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis three times in the first half, twice in the end zone, and recovered a fumble in the scoring zone.

And Providence Day still won 47-13.

The Chargers (8-0) struggled a little in the game, partially due to an inspired Charlotte Christian defensive performance led by the Knights’ two Notre Dame-bound seniors — Bryce Young and Micah Gilbert — and partially because the Chargers just could never find their A game. Gilbert had all three interceptions of Davis.

Passes Davis usually hits didn’t connect. Big stops the Chargers normally get, they didn’t get Friday. And Christian seemed intent on giving up short passes to Davis and not the over-the-top, ESPN-ready passes he’s been throwing every week. Still, the score ended up getting lopsided.

Davis came into the game with one interception this season. He threw three Friday to go with two touchdowns, but Providence Day running back Ian Cline, a junior, had a monster game with more than 100 yards rushing and four scores.

After Christian tied the score at 7, aided by the turnovers, and added a little first-half drama, Cline and the Chargers pushed out to a 21-7 halftime lead. Cline’s third touchdown of the game pushed it to 34-7 in the third quarter.

Charlotte Christian (5-3) is the Chargers’ chief rival. Most Providence Day players, like Davis, won’t even call Christian by name. Instead they refer to Christian as “the school down the street.”

The schools are about a mile apart on Sardis Road in southeast Charlotte. And as big as the rivalry was, Providence Day might have had a bit of a trap game with a matchup next week with Rabun Gap (GA) that will determine the Big South conference championship and could also determine who has home-field advantage in the state finals.

Providence Day beat Rabun Gap 24-21 in the regular-season last year. This season, Rabun Gap, which plays in the NC private school league, is the No. 1 overall ranked team in North Carolina, public or private, in the MaxPreps computer rankings. Providence Day is No. 2.

Next week’s game will be the game of the year, so far, in the state.

PHOTOS: No. 1 Providence Day at Charlotte Christian