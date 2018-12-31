My No. 1 Renewable Energy Stock for 2019

This past year has been a bit of a transitional one for TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP). In late 2017, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) took control of the wind and solar company and started implementing a turnaround plan to improve TerraForm's operations and financial profile. That strategy began paying dividends during 2018.

However, despite the progress last year, TerraForm's stock price slumped more than 10%, largely due to the market's sell-off at the end of the year. Because of that, the company appears poised for a big year in 2019, which is among the many reasons why I think it's the top choice among renewable options for investors in the coming year.

Solar panels and a wind tower with the sun setting in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The transformation started paying dividends during 2018

TerraForm Power accomplished a lot during 2018. The company got off to a great start to the year by working with Brookfield Asset Management to acquire Spanish wind and solar power company Saeta Yield for $1.2 billion. That transaction not only expanded operations into western Europe but accelerated its balance sheet improvement plan because it used equity to fund a large portion of the deal -- which it sold to Brookfield's renewable arm Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) -- to quickly reduce its leverage ratio. Another benefit of the deal is that it enabled TerraForm Power to reinstitute its dividend at a 6% higher rate than it initially anticipated given how much Saeta moved the needle for the company.

Another highlight during 2018 was that TerraForm Power signed a long-term contract with General Electric (NYSE: GE), which will maintain and operate its North American wind fleet. The partnership with GE will save TerraForm Power about $20 million per year, which it should begin realizing in the first half of 2019.

Finally, the company worked on several other initiatives to both reduce costs and boost revenue. For example, it ran scans of its entire North American solar portfolio during 2018, which led it to begin forming a plan to improve those operations that should boost revenue by $7.5 million. The company also signed an agreement with one developer to expand an existing solar site while also agreeing to acquire a small portfolio of solar assets and buying out a partner in another small portfolio. Meanwhile, it's working on securing another long-term service contract for its wind portfolio in western Europe to save money.

Wind turbines in a green field with the sun setting in the background. More