No 1 Swiatek upset by Krejcikova in Dubai final

3
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.

The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world's top three at the same event.

Krejcikova dominated the final, breaking Swiatek five times. The Pole earned two breaks back in the first set, but Krejcikova then played out a love break and held to love for the set.

In the second, she broke for 2-1 and 5-2 and easily held serve to win her sixth singles title.

Her previous title was in October, when she beat Swiatek for the first time in the Ostrava final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Gauff win sets up Swiatek match in Dubai, Sabalenka loses

    Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday. Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year's French Open final.

  • Swiatek extends perfect record over Gauff to reach Dubai final

    World number one Iga Swiatek extended her perfect record against Coco Gauff to 6-0 with a straight sets victory in the Dubai WTA semi-finals on Friday.Swiatek triumphed 6-4, 6-2 to set up a championship showdown with Barbora Krejcikova, who knocked out third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.

  • The world's No. 1 tennis star botched her camera-lens autograph, then hilariously learned she was using permanent marker when she asked for a do-over

    "That's awkward..." three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek wrote after scribbling out her original message, following her win over Coco Gauff.

  • Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to take Dubai title

    Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month. 

  • Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final

    Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

  • 'Cocaine Bear' review: We hope you're ready for the 'Citizen Kane' of coked-out animal movies

    Good news: The movie with a coked-out bear is pretty good and 1980s kids especially will enjoy the kills and hilarious thrills of 'Cocaine Bear.'

  • Vincent Mercogliano has the latest on the Patrick Kane-to-the-Rangers rumors | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, USA Today's Vincent Mercogliano tells Michelle Margaux for the Rangers to acquire Patrick Kane, there will have to be plenty of personnel juggling and salary cap maneuvering to get the deal done.

  • Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing

    Max Verstappen is displaying his speed in Formula One testing while Mercedes and McLaren struggle. The defending champion wasn't quite the fastest Friday in his Red Bull on the second day of preseason testing — that was Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu — but the Dutchman was only .04 seconds behind and looked consistent on longer runs simulating a race distance. Fernando Alonso was third-fastest to continue an impressive start at Aston Martin, while Carlos Sainz Jr. was sixth and Charles Leclerc was eighth for Ferrari.

  • Thompson scores 42 points, Warriors beat Rockets 116-101

    Only last week ahead of the All-Star break did Klay Thompson even receive medical clearance to play on back-to-back nights, 13 months after his return from a more than 2 1/2-year absence recovering from knee and Achilles surgeries. Thompson scored 42 points and matched his season high with 12 3-pointers, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 116-101 on Friday night. “I don’t like to talk about vintage me or am I my old self?" Thompson said.

  • Adam at the Movies: 'Cocaine Bear'

    Adam at the Movies: 'Cocaine Bear'

  • Poland sends first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

    Poland has delivered its first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced during a visit to Kyiv on Friday. “I came here not only with a word of support. Poland, as the first European country, symbolically hands over to you, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky], the first four Polish Leopard…

  • Start Watching Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Reunion Now!

    Candiace Dillard Bassett continues to question Gizelle Bryant, and Candiace and Robyn Dixon hash out their issues.

  • NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race in California

    The NASCAR Cup Series starts the West Coast swing on Sunday with the final race at the 2-mile version of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

  • 2 Extremely Safe Stocks to Buy in 2023

    While this forecast is far from a guarantee, it does highlight some of the near-term risks investors face from a macroeconomic perspective -- and the need to find solid investments. Investors in search of recession-proof stocks need look no further than the tobacco industry. Phillip Morris's international footprint and its pivot toward reduced-risk nicotine products give it another long-term edge.

  • Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

    Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

  • Red Bull's Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd

    Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing on Saturday. It underlined how strong Red Bull looks heading into next weekend's season-opening race on the same Sakhir desert circuit in Bahrain. Defending world champion Max Verstappen led the first test day.

  • US World Bank pick a straight-talker who 'gets things done'

    The United States' candidate to lead the World Bank, Ajay Banga, has helmed large institutions and "helped bring 500 million unbanked people into the digital economy," according to US authorities.The next World Bank president will need to "unite a very large group of countries behind a common agenda," said Clemence Landers, policy fellow with the Center for Global Development.

  • You’ve Got to See Wendy Osefo’s Daughter Kamrynn All Dressed Up for “Preschool Prom”

    Prom season is upon us, and Dr. Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo’s 3-year-old daughter, Kamrynn, is ready for the dance! “Preschool Prom for baby girl [Kamrynn],” The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member captioned probably the most adorable video you’ll see today. “Where has the time gone?!” In the sweet February 23 Instagram, Wendy showed the details of the outfit her youngest child would wear to her school dance laid out on her bed, including the sweetest sparkling silver Mary Jane flats, a tiny

  • In Berger's world, No. 2 Hoosiers have more work to finish

    Grace Berger became an instant Indiana favorite thanks to a gritty playing style and an endearing personality. No. 2 Indiana clinched its first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years and earned one first-place vote in this week's Top 25. “Obviously, it’s a cool moment,” a wistful coach Teri Moren said when asked to describe the net-cutting ceremony after last Sunday's victory over rival Purdue.

  • Former US ambassador accuses Israel of ‘creeping annexation’ of the West Bank

    Daniel Kurtzer says legalised settlements are ‘a significant violation of a commitment the Israeli government made to the American government’