Here’s the No. 1 Thing Americans Do With Their Tax Refund

With the average tax refund totaling approximately $3,000, tax filers should plan how to spend this windfall in 2019.

Many Americans plan to spend their tax refunds wisely, a recent GOBankingRates survey found.

Among all age groups, millennials ages 25 to 34 are more likely to use their refunds to pay off debt.

It’s safe to say that most Americans don’t look forward to tax season every spring. However, the refund that a majority of taxpayers get can make the tedious process of tax filing worth the effort.

For the 2018 tax filing season, the IRS anticipated that 70 percent of taxpayers would get a refund. Whether such a high percentage of taxpayers will get a refund in 2019 as a result of changes to the tax law remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain: Americans are already thinking about how they’ll use their refund if they get one, according to a new survey by GOBankingRates.

The survey polled 1,001 Americans to find out if they’re using their tax refunds responsibly.

Many Americans Want to Use Their Tax Refund to Pay Off Debt

The top thing that taxpayers plan to do with their refunds — if they get one — is paying off debt. According to the survey, 27 percent chose this option. It’s not surprising that more than a quarter of taxpayers want to use their refund to help pay off what they owe, because household debt in America is at an all-time high of $13.29 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. A separate GOBankingRates survey found that the average debt among more than 5,000 adults polled is $52,458.

Despite rising debt levels in the U.S., a smaller percentage of respondents said they plan to use their refund to tackle debt in 2019 compared to 2018. Last tax season, about 36 percent of respondents said they would use their refunds to pay down debt, which is almost 10 percentage points higher than in this year’s survey.

Other common ways respondents plan to use their refunds are to invest, make a major purchase on a necessity and save in a non-retirement account — each of which received 9 percent of the responses. The least common way that taxpayers plan to spend their refund — with only 3 percent of the overall responses — is on a splurge.

Nearly a Quarter of Young Americans Plan to Invest Their Tax Refund

The survey found that younger adults are more likely than older generations to want to invest their refunds. When asked what they want to do with the money they’ll get back from the government in 2019, 11 percent of respondents ages 18 to 24 and 13 percent of respondents ages 24 to 35 chose “invest it.” Gen Xers ages 45 to 54 were the least likely to want to invest their refund, with only 6 percent choosing this option.

Millennials ages 25 to 34 had the highest percentage of respondents who said they wanted to pay off debt: 38 percent. A separate GOBankingRates survey found that this age group has more credit card debt than any other age group except baby boomers ages 55 to 64, which could help explain that figure.

The survey also found that women were more likely than men to want to use their refund to pay off debt — 30 percent versus 25 percent, respectively. However, men were more likely to want to invest their refund than women — 12 percent versus 7 percent.

What Americans Plan to Do With Their Tax Refund in 2019, by Age and Gender Invest it Make a major purchase on a necessity (car, home, etc.) Pay off debt (loans, credit card, etc.) Put money in a non-retirement savings account Put money in a retirement savings account Spend it on a vacation Splurge on a luxury purchase Other Ages 18-24 11% 9% 20% 12% 8% 5% 5% 2% Ages 25-34 13% 14% 38% 12% 8% 8% 2% 3% Ages 35-44 8% 12% 32% 7% 10% 12% 2% 0% Ages 45-54 6% 8% 36% 6% 3% 7% 2% 3% Ages 55-64 8% 6% 20% 7% 10% 7% 4% 1% Ages 65+ 8% 3% 19% 8% 5% 5% 3% 5% Men 12% 8% 25% 8% 9% 7% 3% 1% Women 7% 10% 30% 10% 6% 7% 3% 3% Respondents were allowed to select multiple answers.

Nearly a Third of Americans Paid Off Debt With Their Last Tax Refund

When GOBankingRates surveyed taxpayers in early 2018 about how they would spend their refund, 43 percent said they planned to put it into savings. However, this new survey found that only 8 percent of respondents put their refund in a non-retirement savings account and 4 percent stashed it in a retirement savings account.