No 10 angers Alan Bates with claim he was offered ‘fair’ Horizon compensation

Alan Bates (centre) has spent two decades in search of justice after being wrongfully accused of fraud - Alamy

Downing Street has come under fire over its compensation for Post Office Horizon scandal victims after it insisted Alan Bates was offered a “fair” deal.

Mr Bates, a former sub-postmaster who has fought a two-decade battle for justice, has said he will turn down a “cruel” and “derisory” payout offer that he claims was only around a sixth of the sum that he requested.

The Telegraph understands Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, was saddened to hear his comments and called a meeting with Kevin Hollinrake, the postal minister, to look into the matter further.

Mr Bates, whose story inspired Mr Bates vs The Post Office – a recent ITV drama that sparked fresh public outcry – was forced to stop running his branch in 2003.

He is one of hundreds of sub-postmasters to have been affected by Horizon, a faulty Fujitsu accounting system that made it seem as though money was missing from their businesses.

Asked about the offer made to Mr Bates, a government spokesman said on Thursday: “We pay tribute to the incredible campaign that Alan has led and his determination to get justice for the thousands of innocent postmasters affected by this scandal.

“However, the financial compensation scheme has been designed to treat everyone affected fairly and equally.”

But in a sign that his compensation could yet be increased, a source close to Mrs Badenoch said: “We will make sure Mr Bates gets the compensation he deserves.”

Responding to No 10’s remarks on Thursday evening, Mr Bates noted most Horizon victims were still waiting to hear back about their compensation claims.

“If Rishi [Sunak] has said that I should get what I deserve, then he should just pay it and stop arguing with me,” he said.

“I’m not just singling out the politicians, but also the bureaucrats who are handling this process.”

On Thursday night, MPs from across the political spectrum urged Downing Street to rethink its response.

Nadhim Zahawi, a Conservative MP and former chancellor, said: “Mr Bates and his fellow sub-postmasters have waited too long to receive the justice they deserve, so we have an even greater duty to ensure that they are compensated in full.

“A great deal of this duty falls on Fujitsu. They should be coming forward with considerable financial remedy now, rather than waiting until the inquiry is over. I would urge the Government to look at the matter of Mr Bates’s compensation again.”

Kevan Jones, a Tory member of the Horizon compensation advisory board, called on ministers to “speed up the compensation and ensure offers are made that aren’t an insult”.

‘Rectify this heartless response’

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats’ Cabinet Office spokesman, added: “The Government has known since the High Court ruling in 2019 that postmasters such as Alan Bates deserved compensation, and they should have moved heaven and earth to pay out.

“Instead, they have dragged their heels. A minister should rectify this heartless response immediately.”

It came as the number of Horizon convictions quashed passed 100 on Thursday as Allen Reynolds, Nilufar Ali and Davinder Bangay were all cleared of convictions for fraud or theft.

Jo Hamilton, a former sub-postmaster, had to challenge her claim twice. She ended up receiving more than three times what she was originally offered.

The 66-year-old was accused of stealing £36,000 from her Post Office in South Warnborough and pleaded guilty to false accounting in 2008 to avoid going to prison.

Ms Hamilton said: “It makes me furious that they are treating people like Alan, myself and other sub-postmasters like this. They will end up spending more taxpayers’ money on trying to fight challenges from people like myself.”

Christopher Head, who was blamed for a shortfall of £88,500 at his Post Office branch, has received an offer under one-sixth of what he requested.

Mr Head, who is now 36, told The Telegraph: “The purpose of this scheme was meant to put sub-postmasters in a position where they would have been had the scandal not happened.

“If that’s the case then they clearly haven’t followed through with their principles by offering us such small sums.”