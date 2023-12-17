No. 10 Baylor hands No. 24 Miami its first loss with 75-57 victory in Hall of Fame Series

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) is fouled by Miami guard Ja'Leah Williams, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sarah Andrews had 18 points and No. 10 Baylor handed No. 24 Miami its first loss, rolling to a 75-57 victory in the Hall of Fame Series on Saturday.

Baylor forced 15 turnovers and led for all but 1 minute, 34 seconds.

Jada Walker added 14 points, Bella Fontleroy had 13 points and Yaya Felder had 12 points for the Bears (9-0).

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 12 points to lead Miami (8-1). Ally Stedman and Kyla Oldacre each added 11 points.

Baylor quickly took control of a battle between unbeaten teams.

Baylor captured a 13-point lead with Walker scoring nine points in the opening quarter while making all four field goal attempts and a free throw.

Baylor was 5 for 10 on 3-pointers in the first half, including a 23-footer by Andrews with 40 seconds left in the second quarter that put the Bears up 47-32.

The Bears finished 10 for 20 on 3-pointers.

Trailing by 16 during the first half, Miami opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run but Baylor would later go on a 7-0 run to regain the momentum.

Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Becky Hammon was in attendance along with former Baylor standout Jeremy Sochan, who starts for the San Antonio Spurs.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears failed to score at least 80 points for only the second time this season. Their previous low was a 71-51 victory over Oregon on Dec. 3. Baylor entered among the top 10 offenses at 90.3 points per game and was second nationally at 24.3 assists.

Miami: The Hurricanes were held to their lowest output of the season in suffering their first loss. Miami’s previous low came in a 61-57 home victory over Southern on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes open their Hurricanes Holiday tournament against Jackson State on Wednesday.

Baylor: The Bears play Providence in the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Invitational on Wednesday.

